Economics tells us what to do. Politics determines if we do it.

Hardly a week goes by without some high-level summit at which we reiterate our firm commitment to transform into a middle-income country within the next 5 or 10 years. At the end of May, there was the Musevenomics Conference, a two-day forum which, according to an article in the New Vision, "brought President Yoweri Museveni's economic ideology into sharp focus as a guiding framework for the country's future".

This was soon followed by the Ninth High-Level Economic Growth Forum organised by the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development. Before some of the guests invited to that could check out of their rooms properly, we got the Uganda Development Finance Summit by the Uganda Development Bank.

Walk into a hotel conference hall on any random day in Kampala, and you are bound to find a summit, convention or workshop discussing ways in which we can leverage, accelerate scale, or otherwise catapult ourselves forward economically.

Many of the arguments made in these rooms, between mouthfuls of spiced African tea and beef samosas, are sound, sometimes even clever. Expand the tax base; ensure quick implementation of public projects; cash budgeting so that the government lives within its means; responsible macroeconomic policy to keep inflation and interest rates low, et cetera.

Look outside the window from any of these conference rooms, however, and a different picture emerges. The government continues to borrow from the domestic markets at 12-17 percent, giving commercial banks absolutely no reason to lend to the private sector.

Starved of capital, the private sector withers on the vine. With higher returns on government paper than on commercial and residential real estate, anyone who ventures into high-risk ventures clearly has more money than brains.

Without the Doing Business report that the World Bank discontinued, it is hard to tell empirically whether things are getting easier or worse. Anecdotally, however, many businesses are going under or merely treading water.

Tax collections as a percentage of GDP remain stuck in the early teenage numbers, with the tax base appearing to deepen, instead of meaningfully expanding. The world envisaged in the PowerPoint slides at the economic conferences is very different from the one we all live in.

The reality is that while economics can chart a path to our growth and development, only our politics can determine how and if we get there. It is not that the cleverest among us are spending too much time talking about economics; it is that they are not spending enough time, if any, speaking about our politics and the choices it forces on us.

Parliament is a relatively easy punching bag when it comes to the cost of public expenditure, but it is also true that its size and budget have grown faster than our investments in areas with higher returns, such as health and innovation.

For instance, a lot of our investment in research and development has gone to pet projects like the Kiira Motors and that presidential initiative that drives many people bananas, but both of which have little scaling power or results to show.

Other big-ticket expenditures, such as that vaccine plant, that hospital and that coffee plant appear to have been made in political letters rather than economic spreadsheets.

Even where money has been put to strategic investments, these have been hamstrung by poor political supervision, design or interference. The large-scale cash transfers under the Parish Development Model have been great for politics, but pictures of peasants in yellow T-shirts standing next to their little pigs and goats suggest that little capital will be returning.

Propping up a national airline might be a costly but strategic venture, but if it is run in a culture of political impunity, that culture will eat strategy for dinner every day. And that's before we get to the downstream investments needed to get tourists safely and joyfully into and out of the country.

It is time for the economists to accept that politics is the elephant in the room, and either align economic hopes to political possibilities, or political possibilities to economic realities. Doing so will require very difficult conversations, for instance, about doing fewer things better and faster.

Economics deals with the rational allocation of scarce resources, while politics deals with the irrational distribution of endless and unlimited hope. We need fewer summits but more sessions on political economy and allocative efficiency. Our economy and politics depend on it.

Mr Daniel K Kalinaki is a journalist and poor man’s freedom fighter.

@Kalinaki



