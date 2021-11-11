Floods are nature’s way of judging the state of a country’s democracy

Every year, twice a year, from March to May, and from September to November, there’s a wet season in Uganda that brings rain almost daily. Some years the wet seasons are late to start, or continue for longer, but they always come.

These rains nourish the land, covering this beautiful country in a verdant blanket. It is so fertile that Mzee John Nagenda, in one of his rare insightful moments, once quipped that if you left a walking stick in the ground long enough it would grow roots and into a tree.

But those rains also bring floods to low-lying areas, including in many parts of the capital, Kampala. We know these areas. Some, like the Clock Tower intersection, Entebbe Road, Lugogo, Electoral Commission and Kyambogo, among others, are major throughfares. Others, like Bwaise, are residential ghettos where the wretched of the earth waddle through the flotsam and jetsam to hang onto their belongings during these seasons.

It happened last year. It happened the year before. It happened earlier this year. It happened last week. It will happen next March. We know it. These floods are only emergencies by dint of their consequences, not their causes. We know they are coming, yet we seem unable or just unwilling to do anything about them.

I have always wondered why a society isn’t able to marshal its knowledge and resources to deal with a problem that is predictable and fixable.

It isn’t that we do not know what needs to be done. Thousands of years ago the Egyptians were redirecting the flood waters of the River Nile for irrigation and developing an agricultural industry in the desert. More recently cities, from New York to Amsterdam to Berlin have found clever ways of not just dealing with flooding in low-lying areas, but also expanding available land and ways it can be used.

It also isn’t that it is not a big enough problem. Floods often cut off the roads for hours, adding to the traffic madness. They contaminate water sources and fan frequent outbreaks of cholera, dysentery and same such. Flood water also destroys property, merchandise in shops and wears down roads, so it is a big deal.

A few theories come to mind. The first is a geography problem. The areas that flood are at the bottom of the valleys but gravity eventually solves the problem by draining the way away into the lakes and rivers. So because we know that the problem will go away if we just give it enough time, we give it enough time for it to go away and wait for the next occurrence.

This is related to the theory of inertia. We have become so used to the rain-flood-seepage-back-to-dryness cycle that we have lost agency to do anything about it. There is a fatalism about it, a policy of problem solving by handwringing. But it is also political. The people at the bottom of the valleys also tend to be at the bottom of the food chain. The rich build their homes on top of the hills while the poor settle in the mosquito-infested, flood-prone swamps at the bottom of the valleys. There are few incentives to drain the swamps in Bwaise because ministers and permanent secretaries do not live there.

This is the same reason why floods will cut off parts of Butaleja for days and draw a sloth-like response while any disruption to the major highway westward to Congo at Katonga will be fixed in hours. Not all roads, or valleys, are equal.

Kampala’s floods also represent a failure of policy transmission. Much of the flooding is caused by plastic bags and similar waste clogging the drains. A few years ago the government announced a ban on single-use plastic bags but, typically, this has come to nought. The major plastics manufacturers are also political donors or, in the case of the soft drinks and bottled water makers, also taxpayers of some renown and therefore, as “investors” are not to be disturbed.

If residents of Kampala had a say in the way the city is managed and where taxes collected from the capital are used, one suspects that fixing the floods and the traffic would be up there among the priorities to be funded and done.

Flooding happens in many parts of the world and will become more frequent as the climate changes. But in countries where flooding is predictable yet destructive, it is a symptom of a lack of democracy.