How do we acquire the mindset to think and act beyond generations?

I've been planting a few trees on a few very small pieces of land in the village. I mean this literally, not in a self-deprecating, false-modest kind of way. These plots are small -- an acre here, and three or four there.

They are mostly acquired, very reluctantly, I must say, from neighbours selling to move farther inland where bigger holdings can support their ever-growing families, or to redirect their pursuit of fortunes to the acquisition of education or the entry into the motorcycle-borne economic ventures.

Much of it is untitled land, and the cost of titling it is, in some cases, higher than the value. One piece is also indistinguishable from another, or the neighbours, so the tree planting was, initially, just a way to try and remember the way to the plots.

This meant fast-growing tree varieties, like pine and eucalyptus, of minimal value at a small scale. A few years ago, however, I started planting teak, mvule, and other indigenous species.

Our village used to be heavily forested before it fell to the axe of the charcoal trade. So, the pivot to the indigenous species was a small contribution to the rewilding, to perhaps bring back some of the rich ecosystem that has been lost.

A relative recently asked me what the hell I was doing planting trees that, in his words, will only mature long after I am dead. His self-interest notwithstanding -- he is a lumberjack who sees the world in 4x2, 6x2 and 8x2 lens frames -- it got me thinking about value creation and our mental timelines.

Depending on the size of the venture and how patient the capital is, fast-maturing tree varieties make not just economic sense, but their availability could even keep the axes away from the few remaining outposts of slow-growing hardwood timber.

Think beyond the next meal, next year or even the next generation, however, and the dynamic takes on new dimensions. Holding the cost of planting each seedling constant, and if the world does not somehow turn its back on timber frames and furniture, a mature hardwood tree might contain a lot more value twenty years on than the poles repeatedly cut out of the same patch of land over that time.

The exact numbers are hard to compute, and they might even only serve to cloud the mountain top. Yet the need to think beyond our next meal or our short-term requirements need not be gainsaid.

Some basic examples might support the argument: if, instead of simply repainting Entebbe International Airport for Chogm in 2007, we had expanded the terminal, we would not be building one today. Widening the roads around the city, as we are doing today, feels like a giant leap forward, but only because of how badly potholed the roads have become.

Baking in bus lanes or making allowances for tram lines to share the same roads in the future would deal with the inevitable time soon when these 'new' roads will not be enough to carry the traffic.

In three decades, the radius of Kampala from the General Post Office has expanded from about five to 20 kilometres. It will probably double in the next decade or two, requiring people to live in Kayunga and commute to the city.

These realities must be built into planning for housing, schools, health centres, and shared spaces; if you live in a city of a million people, you should plan for one of 10 million, not 1.2 million.

Five-year electoral cycles act as a disincentive for long-term planning and acting, even for governments that eventually find that they have been in power for four decades. Yet consolations abound; most of the major schools and hospitals we boast of today were built by the Obote I government.

And a lot of the infrastructure that Idi Amin's junta oversaw, including foreign missions abroad, the national ground satellite infrastructure, etc., is still the bedrock on which we continue to refurbish and improve. In many years to come, the power dams, bridges and oil and gas infrastructure built by this government will be a source of reference and pride.

We can imagine the Uganda we want our great-grandchildren to inherit 100 years from now, then start building around those dreams. It's humbling to know that I am planting trees that, with luck, will outlive me. We can change our frames of reference, one seedling at a time.

Mr Daniel K. Kalinaki is a journalist and poor man’s freedom fighter.

