I'd forgotten, but I am also an elected official in this country

I recently remembered, Dear Reader, that I am not an ordinary person, not a joking subject. I hold a very important elective political office, and I am part of the political elite in this great nation of ours.

How memory allowed this very important nugget of knowledge to desert me over the years beggars belief! How many hours have I wasted in traffic or in queues with the hoi polloi when, as an elected official, I could have forced my way ahead so that I could get on with bringing services closer to you, the people? Someone please pass me my diplomatic passport!

Anyway, the whole matter goes back to 2001, the last time grassroots local council elections were held. I lived in the Bukoto Brown Flats in Kampala, and each block of about 18 houses was administratively a village worthy of its own local council.

Local council elections were held that year, and when I returned home that evening, I found a note informing me that I had been elected (I feel very vulnerable typing this now, revealing my senior rank without an armed bodyguard, but let me be strong) the Secretary of Youth, LC 1, Bukoto Brown Flats Block L.

I do not remember thanking my voters, although on reflection, there weren't many, or maybe even any. There was a position to be filled, and just a handful of residents on the block aged between 18 and 35. The LC chairman, who had held the position for more than a decade and took it seriously, must have tried to remember the name of one of the other youths on the block.

Failing, and with the need to return the forms by the time the polls closed, he must have grudgingly written mine down and submitted. Regardless of its provenance, this electoral victory represented the will of the people and demonstrated the trust they had in me.

I now recall that I was filled with a deep sense of pride and patriotism. I could look neither left nor right without seeing opportunities to empower my fellow youth and nudge them ever closer to the doorstep of social economic transformation.

I began to see the world differently. I listened very carefully to the ideological musings of My Dear Leader on the evening news and at national events. I began to look out for the crested crane on my morning and evening walks; I stood still when the national anthem was played, often wiping away a tear; the sight of the national colours fluttering in the air on special occasions filled me with the urge for hand-to-hand combat with the enemies of the country's development.

Sadly, however, there were few opportunities to serve or to do anything meaningful with such a small sample space -- although I recall the meeting when we were sworn in and thinking that, as the youngest in the lot, I was probably the leader of tomorrow.

Held back by the absence of political ambition and battling to stay afloat in the wave of post-university young-adulting capitalism, my interest in elective office waned. I needed to first understand how the world worked before trying to fix it. The brutality of the 2001 and 2006 presidential election seasons did nothing to reignite the spark.

The deluge of young people seeking elective office today is unsurprisingly and even expected in a country with a median age of 16. There's also a sense that the older political elite is self-serving and needs to be replaced. This is not entirely untrue, and the failure of our political gearbox to transmit the power of resources to the axles of movement has left many behind.

But there are at least two other factors that need contemplation. The high pay and other perks of power available to holders of political office have created their own demand for access. On the other hand, our failure to create an environment in which small businesses can grow and flourish has grown the supply of the unemployed and, increasingly, the unemployable.

In normative thinking, the system ought to self-correct at the very least by making the visible perks of political office less attractive to stem the inflow of contenders. However, as we shall argue next week, making politics lucrative and accessible is good for democratic practice but bad for democratic outcomes.

In the meantime, given that no local council elections have been held since 2001, I am still the validly elected Secretary for Youth, Bukoto Brown Flats Block L. The fact that I haven't been a youth in a decade and can't put on my trousers without leaning against a wall is a small matter. It is not the who, but the what. How you put on your trousers doesn't matter, as long as you get them on!

Mr Daniel K Kalinaki is a journalist and poor man’s freedom fighter.

@Kalinaki





Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;



