Prime

If we cannot pay health workers better then where is our money?

Author: Daniel K Kalinaki. PHOTO/FILE. 

By  Daniel K. Kalinaki

What you need to know:

  • If we really love this country, we should be offering these graduate doctors decent pay, nice houses and even throwing in some foot massages, not threatening them.

If your dear columnist threatened to lay down his pen or, typewriter in these modern days, it is very unlikely that a crisis would ensue. The two regular readers might look up, askance,  from their paper and check the dateline, but they would soon shuffle along to the crossword puzzle. Many masters of malfeasance might merrily masticate on their malevolence. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.