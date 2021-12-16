If we cannot pay health workers better then where is our money?

If your dear columnist threatened to lay down his pen or, typewriter in these modern days, it is very unlikely that a crisis would ensue. The two regular readers might look up, askance, from their paper and check the dateline, but they would soon shuffle along to the crossword puzzle. Many masters of malfeasance might merrily masticate on their malevolence.

Medical interns, on the other hand, do not enjoy pride of place in public discourse but they would be sorely missed if, as is currently the case, they chose to lay down their white robes and stethoscopes. Money is at the heart of the problem, as usual, but there are at least two other underlying tumours. The first is that the discussion has been marinated in ignorance and served on a prejudiced bed of unwashed lettuce. Many think of “interns” as young, wet-behind-the-ears types who should be grateful and thankful to be allowed through the door.

True, many interns spend their work experience making coffee, running the photocopier or shuffling paperwork but these particular chaps have five years of medical training behind them. They are at the sharp end of a public health system that chronically overworks, continuously underpays, and constantly denigrates health workers.

But if there are parts of the system that appear to work these “interns” have a large say in it, as do the many unsung laboratory attendants, technicians et cetera. While the doctors are the stars of the show, marching magisterially down the hospital wards gravely dispensing advice, it is often the small guys who are responsible for keeping patients’ body and spirit together.

Whatever the dent their pay demands might make on the public finances, it costs us nothing to treat and address them with respect. Arresting professionals peacefully protesting against poor pay is needlessly callous.

The second problem is that the government has been talking out of both sides of the mouth. On one hand are repeated promises to prioritise the welfare of scientists, including health workers; on the other a system that continues to pay drivers and messengers in some government agencies more than it pays PhD holders. Under normal circumstances this could be chalked down to misaligned political priorities or even failures in the transmission from policy to practice. But in the middle of a pandemic!? Abeg!

What can be more urgent and important than ensuring that frontline health workers have the tools and are motivated to put in the long hours needed to save lives? Instead we have seen the infantry sent out to battle with counterfeit personal protective equipment, and paid a pittance for putting their lives on the line. This is the point at which we must ask, where has all the money gone? We appropriated billions to buy vaccines but most of the jabs being given out were donated to us. So where is our money?

We borrowed a large pile from many lenders and received large grants to pay for our response to the pandemic but most small businesses have gone under without support and there has been no income tax relief whatsoever to people who’ve lost their jobs or seen their incomes shrink. So where is our money?

Over the past two years many government projects ground to a halt due to the lockdown. Cars were not bought, workshops were not held, foreign trips were not taken, per diems were not paid out. So where is this, our money?

One of the many lessons we have been reminded from the pandemic is that health systems should be measured against outcomes, not inputs. Health workers are a key determinant of outcomes. You can have the most modern intensive care unit but you cannot staff it with cadres, however passionate or vocal they might be. You need well-trained and motivated health workers who know what they are doing to work in them.

Internship is the last mile in the long journey to becoming a doctor. The World Health Organisation recommends a ratio of one doctor to every 1,000 people in a country. The most recent data, from two years ago, showed Uganda running at one doctor for more than 20,000 people. If we really love this country, we should be offering these graduate doctors decent pay, nice houses and even throwing in some foot massages, not threatening them. If we can’t afford it then someone should tell us, where has our money gone?

Mr Kalinaki is a journalist and poor man’s freedom fighter.