Inside the troubled, divided search for the soul of a new Ugandan society

I recently attended the launch of a new magazine in Kampala that left me feeling a bit like Alice in Wonderland. For starters, the premise of the magazine – to tell authentic good news about Uganda – is, to an old, sceptical-going-on-cynical hack like your columnist a bit hackneyed; news is news. If it bleeds, it leads. If you don’t want it to lead, don’t make it bleed.

Yet, as it went on, and as I watched the middle-class crowd, some of it began to make sense. We were on the top floor of a large new office block standing on what once was a quiet residential street in Bugolobi, on the shoulders of Kampala.

Guest cars spilled out of the under-croft parking and onto the green lawn, a vehicular metaphor for the expansion of the city, and wealth, and opportunity, for the right people, in the right places, at the right time.

Down the road, the once-sleepy Luthuli Avenue has been electrified by a long line of bars where patrons quaff expensive liquors, paying participants in a process of reverse distillation in which whiskeys aged for many, many, years, are converted into uric acid within minutes. At a nearby mall, patrons can drag on imported cigars-cigars, from Cuba-Cuba, that cost as much as a small, third-hand Japanese car.

One of the privileges of being a journalist is the ability to look into dramatically different spaces, with diametrically opposed views. The previous week I had driven through a village only an hour outside Kampala where poverty statistics came to life in mud-and-wattle shacks crammed full of young children.

Wherever they went, their distended stomachs went ahead of them, a fat joke from the malnutrition and kwashiorkor lurking within. Their faces were invariably covered in a permafrost of mucous and, behind them, darting eyes, dirty-brown teeth and a stubborn hunger that, like an unwanted guest, visited and never left.

These are two sides of the same Uganda. Ours is a story of remarkable progress; folks whose parents were too poor to pay attention or even be registered at birth, now sip champagne when they are thirsty. But it is also a story of incredible stagnation, of 16 women dying daily during childbirth, of people snapping their rigor mortis relatives into several bendable parts in order to carry them as deadweight motorcycle passengers.

This contested narrative has now transcended generationally. There are some who believe that the country has made steady progress, is ready for take-off, or similar sunny descriptors. Then there are those who believe that things have fallen apart, that we need a new Uganda.

The seeds of class warfare have been planted in the fertile soil of a ploughed, divided and upturned society. The haves are united by a common interest to protect what they have and accumulate more if they can. The have-nots are united by a sense of loss and unbelonging, and a willingness to burn the dining hall if they can’t get their small bums a seat at the table.

From Bugolobi to Bugobero, most younger Ugandans mean well and want the same thing; a country that works for all. Our generational challenge is to find middle ground and make the painful concessions and settlements necessary to keep it all together or, failing that, burn it all down and let the survivors start afresh.

Those on the outside will have to accept that there are certain circumstances that cannot be undone and let some bygones be. Those on the inside will have to acknowledge the unsustainability of the status quo and make the concessions necessary to sate the ‘barbarians’ at the gates, or at the very least disperse them without too much bloodletting.

It is a difficult conversation, but with at least two starting points. The first is to stop the harm, in its various forms and manifestations that we need not revisit here. The second is to reframe the question and narrative away from the zero-sum notion of whether Uganda has gone forward or not, to a more useful and practical one of whether we have done as well and as much as we possibly could, given the resources and the circumstances. This is a choice between the cold reality of ambition and the warm embrace of mediocrity.

We have many stories we need to tell to and about ourselves to restore our dignity and self-belief – but the most important stories are those that we don’t have to tell, those that speak for themselves.