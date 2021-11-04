Inside the troubled, divided search for the soul of a new Ugandan society

Author: Daniel K Kalinaki. PHOTO/FILE. 

By  Daniel K. Kalinaki

What you need to know:

  • ... folks whose parents were too poor to pay attention or even be registered at birth, now sip champagne when they are thirsty. 

I recently attended the launch of a new magazine in Kampala that left me feeling a bit like Alice in Wonderland. For starters, the premise of the magazine – to tell authentic good news about Uganda – is, to an old, sceptical-going-on-cynical hack like your columnist a bit hackneyed; news is news. If it bleeds, it leads. If you don’t want it to lead, don’t make it bleed. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.