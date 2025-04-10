It is about time traffic police see – and respect – the lights

In colonial India, a problem emerged in the form of many venomous cobras in the city of Delhi. The colonial administration drew up what looked like a clever plan: they offered a bounty for every dead cobra brought forward.

It started off rather well, with intrepid natives putting life and limb on the line to hunt, catch, kill and cash in the serpents. However, instead of the number of dead cobras going down, it rose sharply.

An inquiry soon solved the puzzle; instead of hunting and capturing wild cobras, some clever chaps had found a way to breed the serpents and were making a hissing trade.

The programme was soon discontinued, leaving Messers Patel and Sons, Purveyors of the Finest Cobras South of the Himalayas, with a lot of unsold and unwanted stock.

The snake breeders killed what they could but dumped most of it into the jungle leaving the world with a very good example of unintended consequences, the Cobra Effect.

It is not as dramatic, but is it possible that our own traffic police officers are, in trying to manage the maddening Greater Kampala traffic, unwittingly creating unintended consequences? I have nothing but deep respect for traffic officers; theirs is a thankless task with long hours and low pay supplemented by the summary execution of roadside judgements against errant motorists (but that is a story for another day).

In their effort to manage the flow of traffic, the officers resort to many manoeuvres, two of which are worth remarking on. The first is that they ignore traffic lights, where they exist, and arbitrarily control the flow of traffic based on some unclear protocol that only they – and whoever they have on the other end of their walkie talkies – understand.

Then, having decided to let traffic flow from one direction to another, they encourage motorists to break out into a mad rush and take over all the lanes, regardless of the size of the road. This method seems to work – if taking 90 minutes to cover 15 kilometres can be considered success – but it is deeply problematic.

Disregarding traffic lights is inefficient. The lights, in most cases, allow simultaneous multi-directional traffic flow but the manual hand-coordinated system is often one-way only, making the traffic pile ups worse and journey times longer. If you arrive at such a “manned” junction with your direction in flow, it feels blissful; if you arrive just as they cut you off, you could as well take a nap.

Similarly, holding off traffic and turning narrow roads into one-way surge lanes might appear clever until a truck from a feeder road cuts in and then forces all the cars in the overtaking lane to squeeze and jimmy their way back into the right lane. If this system was very good it would be used elsewhere, but alas!

The bigger problem is one of habit. Road behaviour is learnt through teaching and practice. You start out using your turn signal because it is what you are told to do. Then you keep doing it because it is the right thing to do, until you do it without thinking.

When enough people are doing the right thing consistently, newbies follow suit. No one pees in the corridor of an upmarket mall because no one pees in the corridor of an upmarket mall. Not even recent arrivals from Bushenyi.

Disregarding traffic lights suggests to motorists that they are hints, not orders. A motorist encouraged, by a traffic officer no less, to drive through a red light will not stop at the next one. Neither will they stay patiently in their lane if they are routinely encouraged to use the overtaking lane.

The correct thing is to let the traffic lights do their work and then punish motorists who run them or who get out of their lane when it isn’t proper to do so. It might look like a lot more work in the beginning, but it isn’t, and it is magnitudes more effective.

India had cobras before the bounty offer kicked in. The unintended consequence of the failed experiment is that the country ended up with a lot more cobras and is, as a result, the snakebite capital of the world today.

Uganda already has some very bad motorists. Encouraging them to act with even more impunity will create the worst of the lot. The traffic police officers believe that they are doing the best thing under the circumstances, but the anarchy and impunity they are encouraging on the roads will come back to bite us.

Mr Kalinaki is a journalist and poor man’s freedom fighter.

X: @Kalinaki







