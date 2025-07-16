Kanyeihamba could pick a fight in an empty room but was alright 

Anyone who had a Kanyeihamba Moment would be hard-pressed to forget it. Mine came almost two decades ago as a young newspaper editor who was suitably wet behind the ears.

Prof. Kanyeihamba had just retired from the bench and, with a bit of time on his hands, had spotted something in the newspaper that he disagreed with.

He dutifully called the front desk and demanded to speak with me, but was told that I was in a meeting. Undeterred, he found my mobile telephone number and called; I told him I was unable to speak and would return his call, then carried on.

About half an hour later, the front desk officer burst into the meeting room and breathlessly told me there was a very angry gentleman here to see me. The reason she had broken protocol, she said as she gasped for air, was that the said gentleman was accompanied by an armed policeman and had refused to take no for an answer.

When I stepped out, Justice George Kanyeihamba was pacing around like a wounded buffalo, steam pouring out of his ears. It took me a while to convince him that I wasn’t ignoring or, as he put it, “hiding from him”, and that, to the contrary, I, on top of taking calls from judges and other important people, had a people to unite.

Eventually, he was placated and we even became friends. His occasional outbursts of annoyance did not stop and he bruised easily. A meticulous timekeeper, he always arrived early for functions and, irritated by tardiness, often left early, sometimes before they even started, but not without giving organisers an acerbic piece of this mind.

Justice Kanyeihamba was one of those people who could walk into an empty room and pick a fight with a table.



When he became a columnist on this paper in the Sunday edition, the idea was for him to weigh in on the great legal and political issues of the day, which indeed he did. But he routinely swung his pen at friend and foe, some imagined, for slights real and perceived. Efforts to nudge him back from the edge of ad hominem often left one with chewed-out ears.

Few people have had more impact on our legal and political landscape than Justice Kanyeihamba in the many hats he wore; law scholar, legal draughtsman, constitutional architect, and ultimately Supreme Court judge.

Some critics saw him as a legal enabler of the laws that restricted political pluralism in the political phantom that was the Movement ‘system’ of government, and with some merit.

He, on the other hand, felt that he had more than made amends with his decision on the Supreme Court to annul the 2006 presidential election results, albeit in a minority on the bench.



Perhaps more importantly, for posterity at least, was his courage in revealing some of the behind-the-scenes manoeuvres to lean on the Supreme Court judges to deliver er a favourable judgment. It was a much-needed reminder, then and now, that judicial independence is not granted by executive generosity and will have to be earned, even fought for.

Like other strong-willed judges, he paid the price for refusing to torture line; an appointment to the Supreme Court of an island African nation fell as an expat judge fell through, he claimed, as punishment for his outspokenness on the local presidential petitions.

Four decades have passed since the signalling of a fundamental change in Uganda, and many things have improved since. That passage of time has meant that many of the architects of this current political order have left or are leaving the scene.



The departures of progressive voices — and I believe that Justice Kanyeihamba did enough to redeem himself — reminds us of how much better we could have become if we had followed the law, especially the letter and spirit of the 1995 Constitution.

Go well, old George. If there’s a holding place in the afterlife I am sure you are out there picking fights, always cantankerous, mischievous, but well-meaning.





The writer, Daniel K. Kalinaki, is a journalist and poor man’s freedom fighter.