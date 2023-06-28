Katureebe and Dollo walked barefoot tochief justice job. Is it still possible today?

The launch of former Chief Justice Bart Magunda Katureebe’s autobiography a few weeks ago at the Serena Hotel in Kampala felt like a reunion of the old boys and girls of the three arms of government.

There were so many judges in the room, one had to be careful when walking around not to step on any judicial toes, lest they were held in contempt and sentenced to manning the cocktail bar, or worse. Even former Vice President Specioza Kazibwe made a rare public appearance. Spe showed she has lost none of her abrasiveness when she deftly side-stepped Andrew Mwenda’s outstretched arms offered in an attempted hug.

If it weren’t for a supporting column near the edge of the room that offered timely resistance, my friend Andrew might have flown through the door, past the balconies and landed in the gardens, reducing the country’s population by at least one. Thank goodness for reinforced concrete!

Autobiographies have their in-built limitations, but they allow the writer to, at the very least, present their version of themselves, against which competing narratives can be tested. Chief Justice Emeritus Katureebe’s account gives at least three main insights.

The first, made clear by the diversity of guests present at the book launch, was that the experience obtained from working across the three branches of government is both rare and potentially invaluable in public service.

Having served in the legislature and also worked as a Cabinet minister, including as Attorney General, in the NRM government, Katureebe’s appointment to the bench, and especially as CJ, was seen by many as reward for a regime cadre. This appears to be an oversimplified reading of the man and his record, the book shows. He was not the candidate preferred by the “establishment” and only got the job when attempts to keep Benjamin Odoki in the office became impossible to justify any longer. Thus whatever his judicial record, Katureebe was the stone that had been rejected.

The second insight is that some of the better performing public officials are those who occupy those offices reluctantly. Katureebe reveals several efforts to get out of public office so that he could go into private practice where financial rewards can be obtained without the need to divert public resources. This is hard to believe in contemporary times where appointment to Cabinet or other public offices is a life-or-death matter, but many are the officials for whom public service was ultimately a burden, not a boon.

Many public service positions, therefore, are better reserved for people who have proven themselves in private practice and do not need the validation of crowds, or free iron sheets to put a roof over their heads.

The third insight came via an off-the-cuff comment by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo who was also present – not every day that you have three in the same room. CJ Dollo noted that he, together with Katureebe, were probably going to be the last chief justices who walked barefoot during their formative years.

The most obvious reason is that footwear has become more affordable and accessible as standards of living have generally risen across the board – but there is something else there. Katureebe, Dollo, Odoki and Wako Wambuzi before, and thousands of other eminent Ugandans of a certain generation all benefited from vertical and horizontal social economic advancement.

Many emerged from village schools where they walked many miles to school each day, then got filtered upwards into better schools and into high level careers and public positions. For that to happen, the filtration system had to be meritocratic and reward hard work. A young man or woman from Bunyangabu or Agago could end up in Mwiri or Budo and Makerere without needing a chit from a minister or a teacher assisting them with answers in an examination room.

Blind to tribe, faith or social class, this natural selection is the filtration system that allows cream to rise to the top in a society, and for the best talents to be deployed in the best possible positions. There is simply no substitute for merit.

It doesn’t matter much if the next chief justice walked 10 miles barefoot every day to get to school or was dropped off in a chauffeured car – as long as we never close the door to the audacity of hope, and the rewards of fairness.