Museveni can win Buganda battle but will time let him win the war?

If, in 1995, someone had told you that a day would come, 30 years on, when the National Resistance Army/Movement would be in alliance with the Acholi and the wider northern elite while Buganda and its monarchy stood on the other side of the political fence, you would insist that they take their medicine on time, have a nap, and wait for the symptoms to clear.

Only two years earlier, the monarchy in Buganda had been restored as part of a grand 'Southern' bargain that had successfully procured the 1981-86 war against the 'Northern' axis of the ancient regimes of Acholi, Langi, Kakwa and other groupings.

The embers of that ethno-geographic contest were still glowing; militarily in the form of the counter-insurgency operations against Joseph Kony's Lord's Resistance Army rebel group, and politically against the stump of the northern elite who coalesced around UPC, DP and, later, the FDC opposition political parties. Essentially, anyone but the NRA/M.

There were a few outliers -- Prime Minister Cosmas Adyebo, Speaker of Parliament/Attorney General Francis Ayume and the ever-present Gen Moses Ali come to mind -- but, in the main, the NRA/M was, for its first 20 years, a largely southern government.

In years to come, students of political science will note that the second 20 years of the NRA/M's government were characterised by a stunning repositioning of the big church politics further in which the northern military and political elite took more prominent positions, while those from Buganda found themselves on the periphery, exposed to the elements.

We might never know whether this was always the plan, or whether Ganda nationalism and restlessness over 'federo' and most dramatically around the 2009 Kayunga Riots, forced the issue. The jury is also still out on whether the rise of the NUP represents a rearguard defence of Ganda interests or simply reflects urban disaffection with the political status quo common in many countries and perhaps inevitable in one with such socio-economic and demographic variables.

However, two things are immediately discernible. The first is President Museveni's deftness in changing political dancing partners mid-song without skipping a beat, replacing southern hospitality with new friends from the north, while keeping the NRA/M deeply pegged in the southwest.

These are transient arrangements, and it remains unclear how they will be affected by demography and ultimately by the departure of the centre-pole holding up the big tent. But history will have a few pages for a political genius who was kept in power longer, at least in part, by the very people he had defeated to get it in the first place.

The second open question is what happens to what's left of the southern alliance, especially between the NRA/M and Buganda. Sheer demographics and the happenstance of location mean that this is not merely an ethnic issue; many of the people in Buganda are not Baganda, but many of the pain points are shared, and the 'Landlord of Buganda' enjoys a level of love and adoration that fills many elected officials with envy.

The recent dalliance between the presidency and members of the Bataka Council -- the supporting columns of Buganda's social structure -- suggests that this contest is far from over. Bypassing the traditional power channels in the kingdom, the President now routinely hosts clan leaders and is building them a 'palace' a stone's throw away from Buganda Kingdom's official palace in Bulange, Mengo.

Buganda has cast a large shadow over proceedings in what became Uganda since its first formal contact with British colonial power in 1884. Subsequent colonial and post-colonial governments have all flourished or floundered depending on their management of the 'Buganda Question'.

Buganda Kingdom is, by many measures, the strongest pre-1986 power centre that remains standing in Uganda today. With his control over all the levers of the state, President Museveni does not need votes from Buganda to retain power and can continue to manage the kingdom at a low political cost. He could leave that wound unscratched for whoever comes after him to manage.

President Museveni, however, never likes to leave matters unresolved, especially those that have challenged his power or legacy, and this is one of at least two big unresolved matters. Win it, and Mr Museveni will depart the scene having defeated all his local rivals and rival power centres, but kingdoms have a way of playing dead and playing for time -- something that grows ever more expensive for the incumbent.

Mr Museveni has all the tools to win this battle, should he choose to fight it, but only time will tell if he can win the war.

The writer, Daniel K. Kalinaki, is a journalist and poor man’s freedom fighter.





Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;