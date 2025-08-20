Nakivubo Channel is a give-away on the black market to meet the President

It is not often that a problem in the management of public affairs is, in only a matter of days, followed by its symptoms, also publicly manifested, thus revealing obvious solutions.

Let's start with the problem. A week or so ago, a video clip, provenance unknown but contents uncontested, emerged showing the President lamenting about the infiltration of his office. Some of his aides, he said, were selling access to him to the highest bidders.

Most surprisingly, the President looked surprised about a practice that has become synonymous with the presidency. At least one previous Principal Private Secretary to the President was so notorious and brazen in this wheeler-dealing, it is believed to have contributed to her removal.

Word has it that, having burnt through her principles, security was worried that she could, next, sacrifice the principal at the altar of profit.

But we digress.

A few days after the clip, a photo of a letter emerged revealing what appeared to be a presidential directive to the Prime Minister authorising plans by a local businessman to develop real estate over the Nakivubo Channel, a major drainage artery through the city.

In a remarkable sign of insightful brevity, the presidential directive included social and environmental impact assessments, as well as a feasibility plan -- in just two paragraphs. Down with voluminous studies and endless "sign here, sign there" form-filling.

It was also fast. The businessman's proposal received presidential attention on July 25 and royal assent only a week later. Again, none of that tedium where key matters take several months, sometimes years, to be brought to the President's attention, let alone receive assurances of his kind consideration.

So, what is the problem?

First off, let me nail my flag on my mast and note that your columnist likes the idea of redeveloping the Channel. It is an eyesore whose flotsam and jetsam reflect the detritus of our urban existence while its nooks shelter imps, urchins and other dangerous undesirables. So let us agree that we need to clean it and maybe even cover it.

Ordinarily, the Kampala Capital City Authority, which has first-line responsibility, would lead the ideation, including a call for different proposals to redevelop the channel. These would be publicly debated, including their environmental and social impacts, and the winning idea would be given the green light. It is not clear what plans, if any, KCCA has or had.

If, on the other hand, someone with initiative comes forward with their unsolicited idea, there should still be a process to allow public consultation and ensure guardrails for the environment and other public interests, as well as the developer's financial return.

These bureaucratic processes are notoriously slow and can be bogged down by corrupt practices or conservative pedantry. When the idea of redeveloping the channel first emerged two decades ago, it was shot down on environmental grounds, but no improvements or alternatives were suggested.

Two paths have emerged for punters over the years. One path goes through the bureaucrats who, for the right fee, will pay attention to the small print and build in safeguards. The other goes via politicians who see the big picture and are not bothered (bored?) by small things like standards and rules.

The political route is faster, offers higher chances of success, and better value for money. If one can get an appointment with the president and convince them, they can leave with a "master key" letter that will open all political doors subordinate thereto, and all bureaucratic drawers.

But anything with value has a price, and such a letter is no exception. The price could be an access fee to palace courtiers, campaign contributions, co-ownership in the venture, or a combination.

The rather obvious solution is to speed up decision-making in public projects and processes. The President can write to the responsible minister and ask that the matter be speedily reviewed and only approved if it passes muster. Or he can approve it, untested, and ask them to implement it.

If the President does the former, he will be doing his job in making the government more efficient and business-savvy. If he continues to do the latter, he should not complain about the wheeler-dealing to see him, or the asphyxiation of the rest of the government. Patronage has a price, but it also comes at a cost.