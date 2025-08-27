NRM polls: Democracy isn't easy, but does it have to be this hard?

The NRM party primaries over the past several weeks and its national delegates' conference this week provide a glimpse into the state of politics in Uganda today.

The most obvious is that the NRM remains a mass party that is deeply entrenched across the country. This reflects its four decades of incumbency as well as the resulting system of patronage in which voting patterns are believed to determine the distribution of public goods.

In reality, this is not in fact true. Some of the areas that vote overwhelmingly in support of the ruling party and its perennial presidential candidate, such as northern, eastern, and select parts of central Uganda, have some of the lowest per capita distribution of public schools, health centres, and paved roads.

However, recent mass government programmes such as Emyooga and the Parish Development Model, among others, are designed to have smaller footprints around small groups or even individuals. This makes it easier to reward or select beneficiaries known to support the party and exclude those who are opposition-leaning.

This easily swells the NRM's numbers -- the party every so often trots out an adult membership that is significantly higher than that of the registered voters -- but in doing so, it also crowds out genuine cadres and any considerations about ideology or policy.

The obvious disincentives from not supporting the NRM or openly supporting an opposition party would be tempered somewhat by strong mobilisation by the latter and the hope that they could win power through elections and, in turn, reward their own supporters. Yet internal fissures, contradictions, and sabotage within the opposition parties have withered them and exhausted their leaders and supporters.

Where opposition parties have been able to win district local councils, the low revenues and limited financial autonomy have stymied any efforts to demonstrate competence. Opposition parties are therefore unable to demonstrate their credentials as governments-in-waiting and thus unable to expand grassroots appeal or even acquire administrative experience. In cases where opposition candidates have won on platforms of populism rather than competence, the medicine has often been worse than the disease.

To the untrained eye, parliamentary seats won by opposition candidates suggest some form of competitiveness in the process, and a tantalising sense of a power shift, but this, too, is rather deceptive. Gerrymandering has given the NRM a comfortable buffer of almost 100 seats, as well as special interest constituencies whose electoral colleges make them almost impossible for the opposition to win.

The numerical expansion of parliamentary seats, on the other hand, has created absorption capacity for just enough opposition MPs, mostly from urban constituencies, to shelter from the downpour of destitution, without the numbers to block legislation or shape policy.

This creates a class of career MPs who, having all but given up on any realistic chances of forming government, perfect the art of collaboration punctuated by performative posturing. It is a delicate high-wire act of doing enough to capture the public imagination and media attention, while being careful not to become too much of a headache to trigger removal proceedings by political, legal, or other means.

Put together, this creates a political equilibrium that has many moving parts but never goes anywhere, like a creaky and perforated barn door with a missing hinge and no lock.

Meaningful competition within and between parties, right from the top, would lead to a contest of ideas and alternative policy positions. With the top job ringfenced within the NRM, the real competition, as we have seen this time round, is for the party's politburo positions and parliamentary seats. This inevitably becomes personal, rather than issue-based. There are no alternative views or factions pursuing different policy paths and priorities.

Finally, the relatively large pay packets and perks available without the need for very high intellectual pursuit, academic achievement, or even career credentials, attract a disparate field of candidates. It can be very democratic, say, when a village butcher slices through the political artery of a brain surgeon. To stave off such embarrassments, it has also become very expensive, with a parliamentary seat in some regions costing well over a million dollars.

Given that this is way more than an MP makes in a parliamentary term, it can only mean one of two things: either the punter plans to leverage their political career to make the money back, or they have already made a pile and need political immunity for their financial sins.

No one said democracy would be easy, but they did not say it would be this hard, either.