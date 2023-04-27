Oil industry can lift us to prosperity if we can save ourselves from ourselves

Many things could still go wrong in Uganda’s oil and gas industry. A recent visit to the Albertine region in the west of the country also showed how much could go right – especially if we do the right things.

Start with the environment. The road to the Tilenga area cuts through the stunningly beautiful Kabalega National Park. From my first visit to the park, many years ago, I vividly remember majestic elephants and wild palm trees silhouetted against the golden sunsets, beauty so raw that even I felt a little moisture in the eye.

This time the park was fecund and verdant from the long rains, and teeming with wild animals. Elephants milled around, unbothered like the big bosses they are. Giraffes, always in pairs, the sweet, elegant darlings, popped out of nowhere and everywhere. Herds of brooding buffalo grazed bullishly while smaller game, like antelope, kob and warthog did so with the constant eye out for predators.

It was picture-perfect unspoilt beauty and a part of me, I admit, wondered whether it is a good idea to rummage through the ground in a place so beautiful and so delicate. These fears were slightly assuaged when the folks at the Uganda National Oil Company, who organised the trip, and Total, the joint venture partners who do the heavy lifting in the area, took us to a restored area nearby. Apart from a foot-high concrete slab hidden in the tall grass, it was impossible to tell that any drilling had taken place there.

We will, of course, need to police the environmental impact very closely. More things could go wrong when we get into the business end of producing and transporting the oil. And we need to ensure that enough money is set aside to return the area to Mother Nature when her tits have stopped gushing the black stuff. But if that restored area is anything to go by – and we only had time to see one – the conversation need not be a zero-sum equation between oil and the environment.

The sheer scale of the operation, as we saw elsewhere, is nothing like we have had in this country, Dear Reader. From a new airport that could be a tourism and trade game-changer, to roads that have opened up remote areas, to an industrial area that could create a manufacturing hub in the heart of the continent.

But even here we must guard against our proclivity to self-sabotage, like cost overruns or tenders given to political cronies without capacity. Our chronic habit of letting the kitchen cabinet taste every morsel of food has already cost us the refinery, possibly forever. Never before has the need to let the right people do the right thing been so important!

Many questions remain. How much wasteful borrowing and spending have we made with an eye on the oil money? How much of the oil will we own by the time it comes out of the ground and how much of it will belong, in real terms, to our creditors? Will we continue to expand the unproductive state apparatus? Will we have the political discipline to use the petro-dollars to boost our tourism, agriculture, manufacturing and other areas where we have a comparative advantage? Can people who steal sharp iron sheets be trusted with slippery barrels of oil? Is it even possible to have a national conversation on the oil industry, given our polarised politics?

We have a few years before the stuff comes out of the ground. If we don’t answer these questions before, we will only add oil to the fire.

The highlight, by far, was seeing how many Ugandans are already working in the oil fields, despite legitimate concerns about “local content” contracts given to companies whose beneficial owners are foreigners.

I drove past a young girl who waves flags to slow down the traffic and makes $300 a month – a king’s ransom in one of the poorest parts of the country. In one of the camps I watched as young Ugandans who previously couldn’t round up a square meal in a triangle of days ponder the serious question, at the lunch buffet, of whether to have chicken, fish, beef, mutton, beef lasagne or the vegetarian options.

That they didn’t go for all of the above, heap their plates, or add dessert to the same plates shows that maybe, just maybe, we are not beyond salvation. The oil industry can lift us to greater heights, but first we must save ourselves from ourselves.