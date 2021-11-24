Prime

Our ‘leaky’ Covid lockdown strategy is a classic case of trying to herd cats

Author: Daniel K Kalinaki. PHOTO/FILE. 

By  Daniel K. Kalinaki

What you need to know:

...allow the option of a negative test for those who won’t or can’t be vaccinated. The cost of repeated tests clarifies the choice soon enough.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Uganda government imposed an array of restrictions to limit social interactions and the spread of the coronavirus. At their severest, these restrictions emptied the streets and created ghost towns.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.