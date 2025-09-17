'Stability, change and continuity': A beginner's guide to Ugandan politics

Last week, we argued that politics has become too attractive and expansive an occupation. Twenty years ago, it was possible for one to be elected in absentia, as was the case with your columnist, and do absolutely nothing with the power or perks of that office.

This is inconceivable today. As opportunities have shrunk elsewhere, those in rent-seeking areas, like politics, have increased, as has the absolute number of elective positions. Take the LC 1 chairperson, perhaps the lowest rung in our elective political structure. The last time I checked, the job paid USh10,000 per month, barely enough to cover bank charges.

But few jobs have as much de facto power. Some are spurious, like being invited to invite visiting delegations invited to local venues -- all protocol observed -- but others, like witnessing land transactions, or endorsing passport and citizenship applications, can be nice little earners. Thus, the LC1 chairperson's stamp is so coveted, some have been known to take them along when they travel to avoid missing out on rent collection, and the job has, in the absence of regular elections, become hereditary in many places.

What appears as dysfunction is, in fact, the way our patronage and patrimonial system preserves and propagates itself. Given our demographic structure and a median age of just 16, regular grassroots elections would inevitably bring younger and more hot-headed types into power, and these are likely to be critical of the status quo or outright opposition-leaning.

Keeping the old guard in situ preserves institutional memory and an elder-centric power structure that is more aligned with more traditional power dynamics. Doing so without elections while maintaining off-balance-sheet rent-seeking opportunities ensures that the old guard remains mostly loyal.

This dysfunction-as-function reappears in different forms higher up in the political tree. The expansion of districts as administrative units was premised on taking services closer to the people. Without significant realignment of the national budget, it has served its true purpose of soaking up grassroots political elites. It gives them enough local authority to flex their muscle -- like closing markets or influencing local tenders and jobs -- without any significant resources to create power centres loyal to them.

The next rung, Parliament, serves as a giant swamp soaking up the ambitions of those who outgrow the district-level arena, and allowing a two-way filtration system: the transactional nature of parliamentary elections gives voters a chance to collect their own rent, during the campaigns or afterwards, while giving a sense of political participation, power and even democracy. Voters frustrated by their apparent inability to vote out an incumbent president can take it out on their Member of Parliament.

But some political elites in and outside Parliament outgrow the House and need to be accommodated, which is where the Cabinet comes in.

The expansion of the Cabinet, now close to 100, has allowed more elites to be packed in, but there's a limit to how many bodies can be crammed into the Cabinet Library. In addition, the power play here is to expand access while constraining real power. Many ministers go weeks or months without seeing the President in the flesh, and some would not get you out of a speeding ticket. Go around the country and see how many projects have plaques showing they were launched by a minister.

Bereft of substantive power, ministers and other senior government officials make it up with form: convoys that drive down the wrong side of the road or bodyguards holding their purses or pushing their carts down the supermarket aisles. Cabinet is a destination to be enjoyed, not a journey to be navigated on one's way to the top.

The contradiction of low- or no-pay but highly lucrative political positions seen at the grassroots in the LC 1 system is replicated at the very top of the tree, as seen in the recent heated race to join the ruling NRM party's Central Executive Committee.

Individually, most CEC members have limited independent power centres, authority or original policy-making agency. But the Committee has policy- and appointment-endorsing power, including over positions like the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament and the heads of parliamentary committees, among others.

Having a seat at the horse-trading table and guaranteed regular face-time with the principal is a monetizable asset. This political superstructure therefore ensures that we have stability at the grassroots, change in the middle (districts and parliament) and continuity at the top.





Mr Daniel K Kalinaki is a journalist and poor man’s freedom fighter.

@Kalinaki



