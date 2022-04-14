The class of ’90 and Uganda’s unfinished political evolution

Posthumous assessments of the legacies of public officials suffer many handicaps. Social and cultural norms impose a live-and-let-live straight jacket in which careers are embalmed in layers of understanding, and scented with the sweet spices of forgiveness.

They are also prone to the risks of reductive analysis, in which complex and complicated career contours can rise or fall in singular memorable instances, good or bad.

A career civil servant who works fairly diligently and then is tempted with a bicycle deal to make some ka-retirement money is remembered for bowing out with that one final blow-out, not the many times they might have said no to temptation.

The other problem is that without insights from the main actor, many remarkable events are merely painted in the watercolours of speculation. Luck – an important ingredient for success – thus remains unattributed, as are the hidden efforts of those who chose to remain in the background, or the mistakes of those who were better placed. This is why success stories, particularly of business tycoons, but also of other careers, are best read with a wheelbarrow of salt.

One antidote to these and other shortcomings of posthumous examinations is to locate the acts and the actors in a wider space and time continuum. Two efforts in this regard are worth noting, both from my fellow columnists in this newspaper, in eulogising the late Honourable Jacob Oulanyah.

The first, by Charles Onyango-Obbo, argued that JO achieved something in death – the unity of the people and political elite of the greater northern Uganda – that he and others had failed to do while alive.

This argument is persuasive given the outpouring of emotion and the joint sessions of the political structures in the region, but it remains to be seen how long this communion will last, and if it will coalesce into a deeper articulation of interests – and not merely of the political elite.

These could be long-overdue restitution to the north for decades of negligence, including a truth and reconciliation process to bury the ghosts of the insurgencies and counter-insurgency operations there. It could also lead to the sort of political mobilisation that shifts the northern voting bloc from a makeweight to a deadweight that cannot be ignored. But only time will tell.

The other argument, from the Honourable Norbert Mao, was unintentionally revealing of not just the man, but also of the shifts in Uganda’s political tectonic plates in the last 30 years.

Mao’s kind and thoughtful eulogy took us back to the young men and women who emerged in university student politics in the early years of the NRA/M government when it was still capable of making coherent ideological arguments and walking them.

This contest of ideas culminated in the 1990 Guild presidential race between Mao and the late Noble Mayombo, as well as the student protest movement that followed to press back against the austerity measures of the structural adjustment programme.

Although it had its roots in the dining halls and noisy quadrangle debates of student politics at Makerere, this contest of ideas was about Uganda’s direction. The meritocracy in the education system then ensured that the debaters were truly national, and the political-economic reforms underway at the time gave students a front-row seat in shaping or at least giving voice to national agendas.

Not surprisingly, many student leaders including Mao, Mayombo, Emmanuel Dombo and Charles Rwomushana, among others, made the quick leap from student to national politics, through the Constituent Assembly or the elections that followed. Many have fallen by the wayside.

Jacob Oulanyah was one of the leading lights of the class of 1990 and a bit of a late bloomer on the national stage. The circumstances of his individual career are no-doubt important, but they are overshadowed by the promise of what would have been if the class of 1990 had fulfilled its potential not as passengers, but as drivers of Uganda’s political-economic reform.

The quality of the political elite has been watered down to reflect wider dumbing down of society, as has, by and large, the calibre of student politics and politicking. The physical death of one man is sad, but the political death of a generation is a tragedy. Uganda is poorer for it, as reflected in its unfinished – and some would even say regressing – political evolution

Mr Kalinaki is a journalist and poor man’s freedom fighter.