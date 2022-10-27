The hybrid ‘despotic democracy’ isn’t working. Time to choose one

In the last two weeks this column argued that the logic underlying our political economy is structurally flawed. Electoral support does not translate into economic reward. Some parts of the country have been ignored and even regressed on key development indicators, despite voting for incumbency.

It is partly a transmission problem. Grassroots social and economic demands at the wheels rarely flow through the gearbox of political decision making to inform resource allocation in the engine room. Even where they are articulated dramatically, through public consumption of live rodents, as once happened somewhere in Tororo, or through the culturally provocative self-disrobement seen by mothers in northern Uganda a few years ago, it is often short-lived and ineffectual drama.

The engine does just enough to keep the wheels turning, without much forward movement. Districts are given, ministers appointed from different regions and religions, but there is no great leap forward.

Children go to school but learn very little and don’t stay long enough anyway. More health centres are built but health outcomes remain poor. Despite launching a multi-billion shilling this-is-it-this-time poverty-targeting project every five years, the rural economy remains moribund. There are more poor Ugandans today than a decade ago.

It is also a design problem. The rituals of electoral democracy – regular elections, an elected Parliament, et cetera – are useful to legitimise power but not essential to its acquisition or retention in Uganda. Real power rests with the military; civilian authority only exercises delegated power. It is nice to obtain the consent of the governed, but not always necessary. When parliamentary majorities and speeches fail to deliver, such consent can be, and has often been, extracted by blood and iron. The people of Buyende can only be taken seriously if they vote majority for the opposition, of if they challenge the state’s monopoly of violence. Otherwise they can stay in hell.

Merely changing guard will not do. Without a recalibration of the centres of power or the incentives for those who wield it, anyone who takes power could rule the country in the same manner. The upcoming political transition offers opportunities for reform; two directions could be considered.

The first, and ideal, is to reduce the power of the central government and put more resources and decision making in the hands of regional governments. It need not necessarily be a federal governance structure – although that need not be feared or dismissed out of hand, either.

Many districts formed over the past 20 years are unsustainable and cannot even make payroll from their own revenue sources. Many can be collapsed back into larger regional federations which are easier to govern, and which can then be given more autonomy over things like running schools, hospitals and agricultural programmes.

A means-tested revenue-sharing formula that takes into account population sizes and demographic scores would be applied to shift a significant chunk of the national budget to these entities. Regions that score better on health, education and other demographic indicators would be entitled to more money, thus building in incentives for higher performance.

With more decision-making at lower levels, the central government would inevitably be right-sized, including Parliament. A lot of the money currently spent on ‘authorities’, most of which are essentially unproductive job-creating vessels, would instead go into districts on locally identified priorities. Bigger and stronger rural economies would make the whole stronger, not weaker. This model would require reforms to cut down the imperial presidency and to allow the military to retreat to its constitutional role of defending borders and sovereignty, not trying to run the state.

If this is too radical to consider after five decades of military rule, the second option is to remove the façade of electoral democracy, end the pretence, and instead measure those in power on a limited set of parameters, such as law and order, and economic growth.

Instead of pretending to be what we are not and wasting time and money on elections, Parliament, procurements, etc., we would focus on a purely technocratic indicators on poverty, per capita income, life expectancy and so on. The military would choose from among its wise and able leaders someone or a council to rule us, and we, in turn, would focus on lying low like envelopes in order to stay alive. It is clear which of the two directions is preferrable, and has been proven to deliver sustainable long-term social-economic growth and transformation. But we can’t keep practicing both and failing at each. The hybrid isn’t working. Never has, never will.