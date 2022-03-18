The West has its principles. If we don’t like them, they have others

At the end of World War II the victorious allies set about to build a new rules-based international order to avoid a repeat of war and destruction of such epic proportions. The World Bank and IMF were to rebuild the post-war economies and manage the rules for global trade and finance. The United Nations was to provide a forum for conflict resolution. Later institutions like the International Court of Justice were to adjudicate between state parties.

Whether codified or not, the rules became widely accepted, if not universally. They covered free markets, human rights, democratic values, state sovereignty, territorial integrity, among others. Although they were contested during the Cold War, the collapse of the Soviet Union effectively made these values the mainstream. The post-Cold War decade birthed an uber-optimistic view of the world. Francis Fukuyama wrote of the ‘end of history’, and Thomas Friedman argued that countries with the McDonald’s food chain did not generally fight one another.

The current war between Russia and Ukraine – two countries, it must be said, with McDonalds franchises, exposes long-known flaws in this world order. It just so happens, ironically, to be part of a grand plan to rebuild the Soviet republic. The rules-based international order was always biased in favour of those who benefit most from it and therefore worked to defend it. Free markets were good for the free flow of goods and capital, but not labour. Raw materials could flow from poorer countries into richer ones and return as finished, higher-value, goods but the reverse often stumbled over systemic and institutionalised barriers.

Governments in developing countries were told to get out of business and put their state-owned enterprises on sale, only for many of them to be bought cheaply by state-owned enterprises from richer countries.

Officials from countries with generous welfare systems went around the world telling officials in poor countries to pull the plug on their schools and hospitals, turning health and general well-being into private goods available only to paying customers.

Each country was sovereign and had a seat at the table in the UN General Assembly but the seats for the permanent members of the Security Council were reserved for the five key WWII victorious allies, whose veto power gave them effective control over the rest.

The ICC could go after war criminals from anywhere in the world, but citizens of some of the powerful countries behind the ICC were sheltered from its jurisdiction. Countries could not invade others without stiff sanctions from the Security Council unless – of course – they just happened to be members of the Council themselves. From Iraq to Syria to Afghanistan to Libya, might was right. Even better if you had friends or allies in the North Atlantic. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has shaken Europe from its peaceful slumber. The invasion is despicable and must be condemned. But for many outside Europe, the double standards thrown up by the response risk shaking whatever confidence was left in the rules-based global order.

Take football, for instance. The governing body, FIFA, has traditionally drawn a firewall between the sport and politics. Players showing or sending political messages, even for minorities and oppressed people, were fined or banned. That same FIFA has now banned Russian players and teams.

European countries that rail shrilly about the risk of migration overnight found room to take in hundreds of thousands of refugees. Yet, with bullets flying and bombs raining down people creating humanitarian corridors to get civilians out to safety found the time to remove Africans from trains or to block them at border crossings.

The Brits went even one better. After decades of feeding off Russian oligarchs, they cut off most trade ties to Moscow and imposed sanctions on pro-Kremlin businessmen. It would not do business with countries that did not follow the rules.

Then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson flew to an oil-rich country to woo investors to replace the Russians. His destination? Saudi Arabia, which had just executed 81 people, murdered a journalist not too long ago, and has a terrible human rights record, including misogyny against women, had the majority of the 9/11 bombers as its nationals, and is sponsoring a war in Yemen.

A rules-based system only works if the rules are applied consistently, and to all. To paraphrase Groucho Marx, the West cannot declare its principles then offer to change those we don’t like.