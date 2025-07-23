There's a gold mine in Parliament, but the real money is in selling shovels!

In the mid-1800s, gold deposits were discovered on the western coast of the United States of America. Word went around that there was so much of the stuff lying around, it was hard to stumble, fall, and not rise with a nugget or two in the pocket.

The result was the California Gold Rush, as panhandlers, carpetbaggers, and all manner of speculators poured west in search of pots of gold at the end of the rainbow. Some found gold, and a few even got rich, but the majority were not so lucky and some left poorer than they had been on arrival.

Most of those who got rich did not do so by mining gold. They made their money from selling shovels, accommodation, liquor and other goods and supplies to the hordes of miners. One such punter, the German-born entrepreneur Levi Strauss, made his millions by selling the eponymous denim jeans that are still in production today. The world hardly remembers any of the miners.

Almost two centuries later, Uganda has its gold rush, only that the prize is for a parliamentary seat, not a pot of gold -- although you would be hard pressed to tell the difference.

The just-concluded NRM party parliamentary primaries offered free political theatre of the absurd. To increase transparency, the party had decided that elections would be conducted at midday, when there's daylight in even the remotest of villages, and by voters lining up behind their preferred candidates or their agents.

To ensure that voters did not dash from one village to another, party electoral officials decreed that voting and counting would have to be completed within two hours. It is not clear how well this worked. In some villages, voters were seen peeling off the line as soon as they were counted into the waiting arms of makeshift bars where high-proof gin was being handed out to soothe throats parched dry by the shouting of political slogans.

Some candidates, unwilling to put their political fortunes to chance and voter promises, got their candidates to offer money to those who had joined the right queues. A few candidates, perhaps distrustful of their own agents, "did not send but stood for themselves" and were spotted buying the votes themselves. Petitions be damned!

A few brazen candidates cut out the middlemen altogether and, mindful of the adage that it is not the number of votes that matters but who counts them, invested in the returning officers to declare them as the winners, regardless of the length of their queues. At least one returning officer, perhaps having eaten from both sides of his mouth, eventually did the honourable thing -- and declared both candidates as winners!

Owing to this column's policy not to kick people when they are down, we shall not dwell on the candidate, said to be a former cabinet minister, who only had his wife behind him in the queue -- and from the way she was looking wistfully at the rival queue snaking into the distance chock-a-block with voters, only her faith and marital vows kept her from joining.

Victorious contestants in safe party seats are already measuring out their swearing-in suits and pointing at plots of land with their pointed mouths. Those facing independent challenges and those in opposition strongholds are preparing for another bruising round of financial haemorrhage.

The real winners, here as in California, are the shovel sellers. They include the poster and T-shirt sellers, renters of big SUVs commensurate with parliamentary ambitions, and those who rent out public address systems.

Other winners are the religious leaders whose Sunday and Friday gatherings have offered and will continue to offer platforms for candidates to "greet the people" in exchange for crisp notes pressed surreptitiously into the folded but sweaty palms of the clergy and choir members. Even the traditional medicine men (and, increasingly, women as the Boy Child is pushed farther out of business) have made a killing offering portions of parliamentary political persuasion.

Yet few will make more out of this than moneylenders. Since banks can't lend for parliamentary races, they carry this burden at a high interest rate and lightly-leveraged prime properties. Like runners in a relay race, the bankers will have to wait until May when the victors are sworn in before opening their loan books to help those who need to return the hot money from shylocks or those who need more honourable real estate. It's a farce, but what a farce!





The writer, Daniel K. Kalinaki, is a journalist and poor man’s freedom fighter.





