There’s so much potential in Uganda, so why does it feel like a risky bet?

Imagine, for a moment, that you are an executive at a US-based firm. You have been sent out to East Africa to scout for a location for your regional office. From your quick desktop research, you rule out Bujumbura for being too far out in the sticks, and Juba for being too hot to handle.

Kinshasa is interesting, but it’s unpredictable, conflict-prone, and needs tougher skin than you and your folks wear. Your first stop, logically, would be Nairobi, which has vast air connections and a reputation for being business-friendly. The queue at JKIA is long but it takes you just 20 minutes to get to your hotel on a new toll road.

It feels unsafe – your local contact tells you not to leave your hotel without him – and the air is thick with mistrust. At breakfast, you hear of fortunes lost in stock manipulation on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, and corruption schemes so big, they beggar belief. But there’s a large cosmopolitan community, a buzzing ecosystem of innovation, and enough blue-chip counterparts already in town.

You fly out to Dar es Salaam after a few days. It is quieter and slower, but in a self-assured way. It doesn’t have the vim of Nairobi or its connectivity, but it feels alive underneath, bursting with untapped potential and, for added value, also has a leg in the Southern Africa Development Community bloc.

Interesting, you note, as you take the short hop over to Kigali. The order and cleanliness take you by surprise. Traffic lights work and junctions are manned. The air has a ‘new kid on the block’ feel to it. There is something here, you say. Many green shoots of recovery, and what looks like a plan, even if the people you run into seem a bit guarded.

The small size of the economy leaves you wondering whether it is too big a bet to come so far inland, so you hop across to Uganda, which is several times bigger – and set to become an oil producer.

The people seem nicer and willing to go out of their way to help you as a mzungu. But some, like the taxi drivers who mob you at the airport, seem over-eager. The road into the capital is wide and smooth but dark and unlit. It gets brighter as you approach the city lights but the roads get bumpier, and the traffic slows to a crawl. It takes you 30 minutes to get to the edges of the city and twice as long to make the last five kilometres to your hotel in the CBD.

At the breakfast buffet, you are blown away by the richness of the food, much of it organic, and the warmth of the staff. But you see contradictions everywhere. It feels safer than Nairobi but you can’t get used to all the armed guards and automatic rifles.

You spend another hour in traffic – it is a big person passing by, your Uber guy says apologetically – and try to reconcile this start-stop way of life with the energy you witness in the pub you visit later.

The place feels happy but in a go-lucky way. Everything is possible, but nothing is certain. There is construction going on everywhere, you notice, but many of the office blocks you are shown are empty or emptying. The hotel parking lot has many recent models, and some of the drinks prices at the bar are eye-watering. But the newspapers, you notice, are full of properties under the hammer.

Inflation is low and the currency is relatively stable, but the restaurants appear empty. Everyone claims hard times. The oil will change everything, a contact tells you. He says his wife is “an insider”; if you need help with a work permit, licence or anything, you should call him. If he can’t help, he knows someone who knows someone. He can even take you to see the President. For a small fee, of course.

The only president you’ve met, you think back on the flight back home, is the vice president of your company’s division, to whom you have to give a brief when you land.

Kenya is tried, but going through a testing time. Tanzania is a giant, but one not to be rushed. Rwanda is sprightly but small. Investing in Uganda feels like playing Russian roulette; you could hit the jackpot, or lose everything. If you were the executive, in which capital would you place your bet?



Mr Kalinaki is a journalist and poor man’s freedom fighter.

