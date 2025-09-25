Part 1: To get a Uganda that works, we need to get Ugandans into work

The silly election season kicked off in earnest this week with the presidential nominations. Campaign rallies are to follow from next week, then parliamentary nominations, then weeks of drama and storytelling disguised as campaign promises. With any luck, we can avoid the violence and bloodletting of previous elections, but don't hold your cannulas.

Normatively, elections allow voters to choose their leaders and pick between contrasting policy proposals. In cases of entrenched regimes, they often are merely referendums on the status quo; a casting of lots between those who want more of the same and those who want new faces and change, even as an end in itself.

Those are the political choices and considerations. Underlying them, however, are real-world issues that will confront whoever is announced the winner of the elections, regardless of their political party, or whatever promises are contained in their manifestos. Like the laws of physics, these realities are the unbending and unyielding realities of lived experience.

Over the coming weeks, this column will apply what's left of its brain cells to highlight some of the big-ticket issues that the country is going to have to confront and find solutions to over the next decade, party colours and political preferences notwithstanding. We begin with jobs. Fifteen years ago, this newspaper reported, citing publicly available data, that only about 4,000 jobs had been advertised in the previous year, compared to almost 400,000 people entering the job market. You only have to stop at any traffic junction in the capital, Kampala, to see, in the dozens of young hawkers vending all manner of wares and livestock, that things haven't gotten much better.

The government-run New Vision newspaper reported recently that 277 public job openings had attracted 87,000 applicants! Even entry into the police and the army, that some people previously thumbed their noses at, is now so oversubscribed that districts guard their quotas jealously. The problem is not just supply from a stubbornly high population growth rate, or a demographic structure in which more than seven out of every 10 Ugandans are aged 30 and below. It has also become one of a mismatch between the skills we produce and those demanded by the market, and between economic growth and job creation.

There are at least two systemic problems. First, the share of agriculture's contribution to GDP continues to drop faster than the number of workers employed in the sector. On the face of it, this reflects dropping per capita productivity, low mechanisation and low labour transition up the value chain. Secondly, a lot of the economic growth sectors have created very low-wage jobs (like the factory workers queueing up at dawn for their Shs10,000-per-day shifts) or very transient opportunities (think of seasonal labourers on road projects) with very little reinvestment within the economy.

We are going to have to be intentional about keeping a lot more value from the big public projects in-country, whether in terms of who is contracted, or how many local jobs they create. A public portal to show how many jobs a project will create, colour-coded for the quality of jobs by income and benefits, would enable transparency and a renewed focus on getting the country's young people to work.

This is not about charity. Joblessness is a growing contributor to social unrest, including crime, as well as political instability, as young people -- the majority -- increasingly feel left out and left behind. The externalisation of the problem to the Middle East and elsewhere has relieved some, but not all, of the pressure, and it remains tenuous and is not an infinite opportunity. We can't export away our unemployment crisis. The renewed focus on vocational and skills training is a step in the right direction, but it is not the giant leap that young Ugandans need. Political leaders and policymakers need to reimagine a world of employment disrupted by slowing economic growth and the disruptions of robotics and Artificial Intelligence.

The sloganeering about encouraging young people to be job creators rather than job seekers needs to be held together by thoughtful investments in making it easier for small businesses to be founded, funded, and nurtured. We need to be thinking about and training our young people for jobs that are yet to be invented, and we need to be thinking of economic ecosystems of the future, not those of the past. For Uganda to work, we need to get Ugandans into work.

Mr Daniel K Kalinaki is a journalist and poor man’s freedom fighter.

