To reduce road accidents, get untrained drivers off the road

I was 14 going on 15 when I learnt how to drive a car. But I had been driving cars in my head for many years before that and particularly every time I called dibs to sit in the front.

The road ahead did not interest me. Neither did it interest my elder brother for that matter when it was his chance to ride shotgun. It was all the motions and moving parts around the driver that did. The no-look coordination by the Old Man as he stepped here, turned there, pressed that, or shifted this left us wild-eyed with boyish befuddlement.

It was magic in motion, poetry in physics. By the time we started nicking the family jalopy to carry out practical exams, we had mastered the theory from watching and learning. There was no need for tutoring, or for driving school. It was a matter of playing back in sequence what we had learned watching countless times.

It wasn’t painless. The curriculum included, inter alia, introducing the car down a slope to the master bedroom wall when we forgot to engage the handbrake, and kissing the bumpers of other cars when we failed to negotiate spaces and tight fits.

In my case it also involved a catch-me-if-you-can internship of dodging traffic cops while driving a bright-red Mazda pick-up, and propped up on stuffed pillows without which I would have been too short to see the road. Or the cops.

It was dangerous and foolish. Only having fewer cars on fewer roads back then can explain how no one was harmed or killed in this adolescent mischief. But the point is that by the time we each went to the Inspectorate of Vehicles in Naguru for the mandatory theory and practical car-driving test, we had mastered the machine.

The three-point turn, reverse parking, hand signals we had all taught ourselves. We had revised road signs and tested ourselves several times. We knew that driving on shoulders did not mean driving with one elbow sticking out of the window.

The problem, in my view, is that the dangerous and foolish adolescent mischief we conducted many decades ago is being carried out by adults today at an industrial scale. In our case, we learnt how to drive, then were certified to drive. Today many people are certified to drive before they learn how to drive.

This is possible, first, because the proliferation of automatic transmission cars has unleashed an army of motorists who, as long as they can steady a steering wheel and find the brake pedal without looking down, consider themselves good enough to drive, even on highways. You can find them hunched too far forward in their seats, staring ahead with the weather-beaten weariness of single mothers, nursing their Raums at 45km/h in the overtaking lane of an expressway. There, no weapon formed against them – be it flashing headlights or angry hooting – will force them into the slow lane. But automatic transmissions are here to stay, so this is a problem to manage, not one to solve.

We can reduce the carnage on our roads by retraining and retesting all the so-called ‘instructors’ in driving schools to ensure that they know what they are doing, and work to an acceptable common standard.

We also need to shake up the Inspectorate of Vehicles. Once feared as much as UNEB, the IOV nowadays appears to merely rubber stamp applications from intending drivers. When was the last time you heard anyone anywhere in Uganda say that they had failed their driving test? If we are all passing and are such good drivers, how can we have such bad road behaviour?

We will never make our roads safer until we close the loopholes that allow untrained or poorly trained drivers out into the public behind steering wheels with or without driving licences. The traffic police can help with tighter and more consistent enforcement of the rules, including getting unlicensed drivers off the roads.

Speaking of which, after two years of playing cat and mouse, the cops finally stopped me on Bombo Road following a city-wide hunt for the red Mazda pick-up. “We have been looking for the boy driving this car,” the Afande said. “Where is your driving permit?”

I fished out a stiff red paper document from above the driver’s visor and with the smugness of one whose mattress lies safely on the ground, handed it over. It was my brand-new driving licence, or permit as it was called then. I had received it the previous day.