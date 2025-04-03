Umeme’s gone but here’s how govt can hand Ugandans some power 

In the dying days of the Umeme electricity distribution concession, we realised that we still had a longstanding and unresolved application for a three-phase connection at a small project. Urgent inquiries soon showed that the electrical contractor who had been handling the matter had “shown us Kampala”; the delays he constantly attributed to Umeme were, in fact, in his pocket, where our money had disappeared.(Don’t worry; the said contractor shall, depending on his enthusiasm for cooperation and appetite for reparations, soon receive either a light slap on the wrist, or a permanent readjustment of his kneecap to give him a unique gait as a warning to future clients, but we digress).To avoid having to carry the matter over to the new distributor, we made the payment only to discover that, in the uncertainty of the last days, money could be received but services could not be guaranteed. So, we have now joined the long queue of those waiting to see what happens with the last-mile power distribution taken back into government hands.Umeme was the company we all loved to hate. As the customer-facing player in the electricity value chain, it took the flak for every failure point whether it was billing issues under docket, or a high-voltage pylon brought down by scrap hunters. With a guaranteed teenage return on dollar investment for 20 years, this was a small price to pay. Umeme was here to make money, not mates. Its owners are now looking to catch flights, not feelings.The writing of the non-renewal of the concession was on the wall for many years; the last-minute argy-bargy over exit payments could have been avoided, a smoother transition arranged. Investors in Umeme await news, with sweaty palms.Zoom out and away from the miniature and the Umeme transaction offers at least one point of reflection and one potential grand opportunity. Younger readers would not remember it, but before Umeme and its many shenanigans there was Uganda Electricity Board (UEB), or Enzikiza (darkness) board, as some derisively referred to it. The renaming of the payment system from ‘Yaka’ to ‘Light’ is, under the circumstances, either a Gen Z copywriter with no knowledge of history, or a daring of fate.READ: Govt must invest more in power generation, says Umeme bossWe are ready to hand over power – UmemeNavigating Uganda’s power shiftThe details are too complicated to go into here, but years of under-investment into the energy sector and limited local financing options meant that bringing in external money was almost inevitable. What should have been a financing issue, however, was clouded in ideology and the conventional wisdom that governments could not run businesses and needed to restrict themselves to regulation and policy-making only.There was little domestic policy analysis to counter the argument and few people noticed that the new investors were, in fact, companies owned by foreign governments. The problem was the incompetence of our government, not government incompetence generally. The point of reflection, therefore, is that the NRM government has been around long enough to make mistakes then turn around and present itself as the solution to its own policy missteps.The bigger mistake, however, is to solve the same problem twice by returning the power distribution concession fully to the government. GoU is more liquid today than it was in 2005, but it cannot be accused of necessarily being more competent or efficient.The obvious solution is to find a halfway house with a new concession that combines significant local ownership, perhaps anchored by the cash-flush NSSF and the much deeper pockets of local individual and institutional investors, with private sector agility and profit incentives.The Umeme concession agreement was poorly written and perhaps even criminally revised to Uganda’s disadvantage but putting it fully back into the hands of bored fixed-wage civil servants is to throw out the baby with the bathwater. The government should seriously consider packaging the concession into a special-purpose vehicle that it brings to the capital markets in short order, with preferential terms for domestic investors.This will allow it to recover and payback the loans it has taken to pay off Umeme and provide working capital to UEDCL, while giving Ugandans skin in the electricity game. The cleverest corporate manoeuvre that Umeme played was in listing on the Uganda Securities Exchange; it allowed its punters to get much of their money out and domesticate the corporate entity. There is no reason why the Government of Uganda doesn’t make the same play and hand power electricity back to Ugandans.