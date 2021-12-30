Unpopular opinion; let schools charge what they want in fees

Oh boy, I am ‘bout to make a lot of people annoyed! Anyway, lessgo: The decision by some private schools to raise their school fees or introduce new charges to deal with higher sanitary requirements due to the coronavirus pandemic have upset many, and with good reason.

Parents who paid fees for a full term only for their children to attend for a few weeks are entitled to ask for refunds or, in any event, some of the money to be rolled over into the new term. Parents are also within their rights to seek some form of guarantees in case the new school year is abruptly cut short again, as happened last year.

Many parents have not had an income, lost earnings or jobs during the pandemic. They have spent money on children stuck at home with insatiable appetites, private tutors, dodgy data packages and computer equipment for remote learning, et cetera. It is not unreasonable for them to ask schools to accept partial or staggered payments. Any school owner or principal with empathy would seriously consider some relief in quantum or amortised payment plans.

What is hard is to direct schools not to increase their fees as parents have demanded, and as the government has done. No, sir, please, wait; put the stick down and read until the end. Government can do this in public UPE and USE schools but cannot reasonably do so in private schools over which its span of control includes standards and the curriculum, but not the cost of providing services.

Circumstances will invariably vary from one school to another, but some will have continued to incur some fixed costs during the course of the closure including security, maintenance of facilities, and salaries or allowances to core staff members. Schools with loans would have had to continue servicing them and, even if interest payments were deferred, these would still be outstanding.

Schools will also have to possibly contend with fewer students walking in through the door, and thus lower revenues, or having to pay teachers a premium to return to the classroom. All this money will have to come from somewhere – and that’s before you factor in inflation and the opportunity cost of the missed return on investment.

Your columnist has no commercial interest in any school. He, in fact, had little academic interest in school generally as a student, and shares the financial pains of parenthood. This is not an argument from the smug and expectant position of a school bursar but from an unapologetic sceptic about the policy of unbridled privatisation of basic services without social safety nets.

Free markets are great – make no mistake – but some sectors need the steadying hand of public service to provide alternatives. Private hospitals can jack up prices of admission to their ICUs and the privilege of breathing through a tube and no one should give a hoot as long as there are public hospitals with working ICUs for those unwilling or unable to pay through the nose.

It would be great if this debate over school charges were to grow into a major crisis, for it would lead to at least two outcomes. One would be for parents to go beyond impatiently dropping off kids in the morning to getting more involved in the management of the schools their children attend, examining the curriculum, ensure schools did not hire sex predators and people with criminal records, and have a better appreciation of who the teachers are and what it takes to educate children. The higher the price of an education, or anything for that matter, the higher the value one ought to attach to it.

The other would be a broader discussion about the current education model and whether it is working. How much learning do we expect a child to get out of less than Shs10,000 paid on their behalf by the government per year? And what is the long-term impact of a model where some of the most expensive schools will do everything, including institutional cheating at exams, to keep their customers happy in order to maximise the value of their shareholders?

Private schools will continue charging what they want until there are affordable public schools offering a quality education. Then they will charge what they can, or what the market will allow them, and have to justify the higher fees. Now come and beat me. I am in Wakiso.