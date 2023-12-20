Who needs luxury SUVs when we can gift our ‘Big People’ tractors and bus passes?

The decision to “gift” former Speakers of Parliament with luxury SUVs has been met with derision and disbelief. Parliament has explained, correctly, that the law provides for these and other benefits to former holders of these offices.



The explanations have largely fallen on deaf ears. Many people now well into the fourth year of austerity arising initially from the coronavirus pandemic, and struggling to make do with so little, find it hard to countenance how so much can go to so few.



The optics of five gleaming new monster machines festooned with ribbons are great for legislators used to political theatre and drama, but perhaps garish for others. The broad sentiment, therefore, is of a political elite that is out of touch with the pain and suffering of ordinary people. This is probably unfair to the folks at Parliament who say they are only fulfilling the letter of the law.



Lost in the argument is the question of how we should reward and recognise people in public service. As far as rewards go, many public offices provide generous financial terms to those who hold them. These include large salaries, gratuities, per diems, chauffeur-driven cars, housing allowances, expensive medical care, round-the-clock armed guards, and servants to wait on them.



It is reasonable for these officials to continue to enjoy some – but not all – of these perks when they leave office. For instance, a small personal protection detail might be necessary to keep at bay folks who remain unhappy with some of the decisions these officials took while in office.



The material benefits are more complicated. If one is paid for doing a job, should they continue to be paid when they leave that job? Should that post-job pay be a one-off parting gift or a salary for life?



Most employees ordinarily look forward to a pension. For those in the private sector, the employee and employer both save a portion of the income due to the worker with the National Social Security Fund, to be invested and paid out to them in retirement.



Many public servants receive an annual gratuity equivalent to a quarter of their annual income, and then a taxpayer-funded pension for life. Should they be required to contribute to the latter, as is the case with their private-sector counterparts? The evidence from elsewhere, where many countries are struggling to fund public sector pensions, suggests that this is a question that will soon have to be confronted.



If some positions guarantee public officials a salary and benefits for life, should the amount paid to them while in and out of office be significantly lower to reflect that they aren’t spending much of their salaries on their needs unlike everyone else?



We could also consider paying them their full salaries while in office, taking care of all their needs, so that they save their money for life outside the office. Would that be fairer? Your humble columnist doesn’t know.



An easier place to start is to determine and streamline the idea of retirement itself. A public official should be entitled to retirement benefits from only one of the many positions they might have held. So a Speaker who also served as Vice President should choose which of the two office benefits they want to enjoy in retirement, not both.



We should also agree that those who leave one public office for another public job paid out of the Consolidated Fund are not retired. Whatever benefits due to them should only kick in once they are no longer drawing any income from the taxpayer.



The broader issue is one of recognition. Folks who have served their countries in top positions usually get there after many years of distinguished (and paid!) service. They should have, over those years, been able to rustle together a few shillings to put some wheels beneath their feet, and a roof over their heads. Especially if they had years of large inflows and small outflows.



We should instead give them discounted or free passes on public transport, should they wish to travel at taxpayer expense. On which public transport, I hear you ask? On the safe, convenient and affordable public transport they should nudge the government to build while they are still in office.



We should also respectfully allow them, and other elderly people, to jump the queue at public health facilities. Will they manage the chaos and shortages at public health facilities, I hear you ask again. Verily I say unto thee: public officials who expect to retire to a small farm in their village and be treated there when they fall sick will use their time in office to make sure that the local health centre has supplies and qualified health workers.



Sadly, our esteemed public officials cannot put their names on the buses they will ride on, or the public health centres they will go to. So we should also, in addition to free bus passes and health cards, build each one a public library in their village and name it after them.



Here they can deposit their papers and memoirs, and even pass through occasionally to give public lectures. Each of the luxury SUVs handed out this week costs more than it would take to build and stock a small public library in each constituency – and perhaps inspire the next Speaker or President.



And if we insist that the law is the law, and we have to follow the law because you know, we are law-abiding and all that, let us buy each one a locally made car from Kiira Motors or a locally assembled tractor that they can use and share with their people. These, after all, are men and women of the people, no?



