Why many Ugandan business owners like to count their spoons

Many readers would have heard the advice, rendered in various ways and supported by a myriad of anecdotes, that you must be present in your business in order to succeed in Uganda. This is common-sense advice generally, and I am pretty sure that it applies to many countries and societies.

It can be as basic as folks, hands held behind their backs, heads slightly bent forwards, walking around their construction sites solemnly, pretending to be carrying out quality assurance. Others take it to extremes, like the rich man who is rumoured to count the plates and cutlery in his eating establishments in case workers want to separate him from his silver(ware).

It is easy to make fun of business owners who sit at the till to receive all cash or walk through the business and take inventory every chance they get – until you start or try to run one yourself. Employee pilferage is one problem, but it is not the only one.

Another and perhaps even bigger problem is the absence of extreme ownership among employees. The concept of extreme ownership, for those who might be interested, is where each member of a team is concerned with and feels responsible for all aspects of the collective that determine the success of the mission or not.

I was introduced to this concept in Extreme Ownership: How US navy seals lead and win, a book by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin. I will not spoil the details for you, but in a military unit, and in fact in most teams, success depends on everyone – or at least enough people – pulling in the same direction.

Two recent discussions brought the matter to sharp relief. First was a chat message with a senior official with a telecom company. The official is not personally known to me but had been referred by a colleague and had previously helped answer a query. So I knew they were involved in that particular department and when I got a new issue, I reached out to the same person.

The response was a rather curt “call the customer service desk”. This was, of course, reasonable; the organisation has a customer service desk which should be the first port of call. Employees in the organisation in other roles cannot be expected to respond to all manner of queries from all and sundry. But I had already spoken to customer service and had not been assisted.

I was reminded of this conversation only an hour or so later when I called a factory outlet to find out if they had certain items I needed. It was about 10 minutes to closing time but I was at least 15 minutes away, and stuck in traffic. I wanted to know if they had the items, if they could keep the doors open for a bit longer, and if not if they had another outlet that remained open for longer. The phone went unanswered. I checked the website again; it was still before closing time. I rang repeatedly, but still got no response. I decided to call the owner of the business to share my frustration and feedback.

She answered the phone at the first ring, listened to my feedback, apologised, and thanked me for reaching out. The business owner did not know me and did not have my number but she did not ask how I got hers. She listened and although it isn’t her responsibility to answer the phone or manage the factory retail, she took responsibility. A few moments later, someone on her team called me to follow up, apologised again and, a few days later, helped me obtain the goods.

The difference in the two cases is extreme ownership. Businesses that are able to build a team ethic in which people will go out of their way to help you solve your problem even if it is not their direct responsibility, tend to be successful. Those in which people send you to the next till or pass the buck to the next person or the next available agent, not so much.

The challenge for business owners is not to count their cutlery every morning or insist on receiving cash money, as this is unsustainable; it is to imbue in their employees a sense of ownership that goes beyond the pay cheque. Unfortunately, it is easier to count spoons.