2023, global economy slows down, countries stare down fiscal cliff

In 2023, we began the year again with the return to the norm. There is just one Pope in the Vatican, Pope Francis, and boy oh boy is he turning the pages fast in the Holy Books flanked by the Anglican primates.

As warned earlier, the global economy is starting to slow down after a quick post-pandemic recovery in 2022.

China remains in the doldrums, grappling with Corvid-19 and a decision to invest more at home. There are at least 30 million hundred million US dollar millionaires in China in the $100 million range and above, to be catered to. There are more millionaires now in China than in the rest of the G-20.

In the United States, after a brisk 2.5% annual growth rate the economy is projected to cool off with minimal growth, less than 1%. President Joe Biden fresh from a resounding victory in the mid-terms, beating expectations will run headlong into resolving raising the US debt limit. The United States is projected to borrow more than USD 30 trillion to pay its bills in the next decade, most of this at the expense of the rest of the world. Higher interest rates, and the war in Ukraine have already strained Europe and the United Kingdom is already in a recession.

For the rest of the world, borrowing is coming with new challenges. At the end of 2022, US President Joe Biden had a big meeting with African leaders, many of whom were happy to have the customary photo opportunities with the US president.

Joe Biden has not made any Africa moves yet except maintaining the US status quo, good news for Presidents like ours who have figured a way to remain in the carpet fabric of US interests. While in D.C., the real venue of most meetings was at the IMF where African leaders were shuttled for negotiations on the impending fiscal cliffs in their country. Ghana, a multi-party democracy has well developed cycles of financial instability.

In the days of cocoa, falling world prices left Ghana gasping for air. In 2007, twenty years after Uganda, Ghana massively devalued its currency. In 2022, years after oil brought new money into Ghana, Ghana was gasping at the straws a second time.

All of a sudden according to the Financial Times February 19th edition, campaigns for debt relief are gaining traction again. Total debt stock in Africa has climbed to $300 billion up from $40 billion in 2002 when HIPC gained traction.

Between 2000 and 2015, 31 African countries had substantial portions of their total debt wiped out. A few like Nigeria which sat on both sides of the table at HIPC were ineligible for HIPC relief. So was Kenya and Angola. After debt relief, countries went on a fresh borrowing binge, this time from China and other not so obvious economies like India and Turkey.

In 2022, the Sri Lanka economy tanked, China moved in to occupy its secured properties like the Port of Colombo and India reluctantly offered Sri Lanka another $4 billion lifeline. Sri Lanka’s instability is of strategic interest to India similar to Tanzania-Zanzibar.

In Uganda, economist Ramathan Ggoobi has thrown the fiscal gauntlet. He is cutting everything on the consumer side in government. Some targets like foreign travel are easy, but the biggest problem now is redundant human resource, civil servants showing up to work without any budgets.

Most ministers in Uganda stay home, who would be the equivalent Minister for Luweero, Bunyoro, or Teso in the international fora? It may be time to start trimming where it matters.

URA cannot meet the growing fiscal demands. Government is behind on many bills and in 2022 was struggling even to meet payroll in time. Acknowledging the problem is always a good first step.

The overtaxed public want to see less sirens in the street, symbolic measures as everybody wants to tighten up a bit to avoid falling off the fiscal cliff.