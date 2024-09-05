After rationalisation, now the real game of musical chairs can begin

Parliament has or is about to complete rationalisation of government agencies and public expenditure. It is time to tackle the productivity sluggishness in the economy caused by dilapidated infrastructure, low-quality workforce and unfavourable terms of trade.

The President should consider relocating some ministries/agencies from Kampala to other towns to de-congest the capital, and provide a fresh lease of life.

Some of the re-modelling of government should target key ministries, that are strong in the center and weak in the regions. Take for example the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.

The Department of Fisheries should move to a marine neighborhood in Jinja. Most of Uganda’s biggest fishermen including the Bassese in Kalangala where I come from have roots in Busoga. The Department of Animal Industry could be located in Mbarara the epicenter of the nation’s herd. In the same vein, the coffee boost that Masaka has delivered for the country’s economy in the absence of oil could have the line Minister in Masaka City.

The Ministry of Energy and Minerals. We still associate power with Owen Falls Dam in Jinja. Energy Minister, Ruth Nankabirwa could commute once a week from Akright where she stays and pitch camp at the source of the Nile. Jinja has seen better days for sure. It seems untouched by Uganda’s economic narrative and positive trajectory. The Department of Minerals should be restyled Petroleum and Minerals and transferred to Hoima City. The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife could split its offices as follows. Tourism in Fort Portal City, Uganda’s cleanest city at the edge of the Rift Valley, Wildlife, in Karamoja while peripheral services including oversight of the national zoo can remain in Entebbe. Hon. Tom Butime would be at home, as would be his minister of state in Fort Portal.

The Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development. The regional cities docket, Urban Development could move to Mbale or Soroti or even Lira, a large city that has been ignored by poor management, yet its flush in cash. The busiest banks in Uganda are in Lira.

The Ministry of Lands could be located in another struggling town, Luweero at the Bukalasa Ministry Zonal Office.

Nowhere has the NRM narrative struggled so hard as Luweero; where the main street in the town is still serviced by pit latrines. The Ministry of Housing could move to one of Kampala’s suburbs, Kira Municipality and Nansana Municipality could compete to locate this vital ministry to manage the nation’s slums.

The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs is mostly a policy coordination ministry. The Minister of Justice travels a lot, locating him in Entebbe is not a problem. Government lawyers under the Attorney General are scheduled to relocate to Naguru to their new complex soon. The Ministry of Internal Affairs is another candidate for relocation.

Uganda Prisons has prime real estate all over the country and its finances could benefit from their rent.

Luzira, Kigo, Kitalya would all work for the ministry. The Ministry of Works in order to focus on the railway, a difficult topic would share its functions between Tororo, to speak to the Standard Gauge Railway, and retain some functions in Entebbe, the headquarters of both Uganda Airlines and the Civil Aviation Authority. I don’t think CAA would fail to house the Minister at the expanded airport at no additional cost to government.

The Treasury, Presidency, Office of the Prime Minister can remain in Kampala. One of the ministers who seems to be having a very good time is Raphael Magyezi the Minister of Local Government. In his district, Bushenyi, is a big museum of the greater Bushenyi of yesterday its a national museum now. It can comfortably house all his bureaucrats scattered all over the country.

The Ministry of Defence if one exists can move to Bombo, and leave Mbuya Hill for civilian use. The real estate there is too valuable for defense purposes. In South Korea, the government eased out the Americans from Yong San Base. Other ministries like Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives are still in court, their capacity to handle big sums of money is suspect. Let KACITA and others weigh in on their locations.

Mulago can be given responsibility for housing the Ministry of Health, while Kyambogo Hill only needs minor modification to house the Ministry of Education.

Already most of their boards and commissions are in Ntinda-Kyambogo. Lastly, the Ministry of Labour could relocate to Lugazi Municipality. Uganda’s shortage of plantation workers has been part of the headache for both the colonial and current rulers of Uganda.