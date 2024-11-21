Anxiety over co-morbidities about to disrupt American public health system

Mr. Trump is about to take office in January. His choice for Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr appears to have helped him with some disaffected Democrats in the tightly contested races. Mr. Kennedy is a lawyer. Uganda has had a few junior ministers of health, but the appointment of the Minister has for the most part been by medical doctors. Health and Human Services’ budget is $1.5 trillion with over 80,000 employees spread in 13 divisions.

In the 2024, election, abortion was the number one public health issue, but before it there has been a big discourse over several topics. The rise of chronic illnesses, led by cancer, hypertension, diabetes and others. The causes of cancer are now being mostly understood years after many lives could have been saved but for the secrecy of big manufacturing. The pollution of water sources is high up, on the list, as are lifestyle choices, hair straightening products, birth control pills, or even very innocent uses like baby powder.

The use of mercury as a preservative in many medical products, turns medical care into an aggravating factor in causing cancer. Out in the farms, forever chemicals have polluted water sources, as have lead compounds from the manufacture of paint. Mr. Kennedy, 70 years old a former environmental lawyer has been waging another kind of war on vaccines, some of whose efficacy he has questioned tapping into another constituency, the naturists. Mass vaccination favoured by the big players, put a dent on the Covid-19 pandemic, moderating the seriousness of the virus.

However, other naysayers claim, the strength of the virus tampered on its own. Mr. Kennedy’s nomination promises a vigorous debate. His obsession with a healthy lifestyle is an interesting parallel to his boss, Donald Trump who favours fast food from McDonalds. Many countries are low on vegetables and organic food is a preserve of the rich. The topic of food regulation in America is similarly controversial.

American policy has favoured cheap production, genetic modification over simpler and more natural forms of food. 40 percent of adults are obese a statistic that has strained the health system.Obesity is associated with excess sugar in GMO foods, excess salt that promotes water retention. The addiction to deep fat frying is also associated with the rise on GMO foods. The Health Secretary oversees, the Food and Drug Administration, that regulates food and drugs in America.

The Department of Agriculture may also be in its crosshairs, especially the big farming interests in states like Iowa, Michigan, Pennsylvania that were key to his victory. Mr. Kennedy to win confirmation from the Senate will notably have to walk back remarks he has made in the past. But many constituencies are looking at him, the cancer community ravaged by one of the deadliest diseases on earth, but also other significant sub-populations, children with disabilities blamed on specific products or prolonged exposure to certain products like roundup the colour that makes lawns in America green. If confirmed, he will have a very strong bully pulpit to educate the public about informed healthcare choices.

Processed food, and addiction to shortening and cooking fat, in Uganda is symbolised again by the rise and rise of KFC, a food retail franchise rapidly growing in Uganda. Uganda on its part has a big export next door in Kenya, again the fast-food franchise, CJs.

The politics of animal protein, cows, pigs and chicken which are all raised on such a large scale, with so much growth tied to injected proteins hormones and other inputs to promote rapid growth.