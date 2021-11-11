Prime

Armed conflict has become the dominant African lingua franca so fast in 2021. Why?

Author: Mr Karoli Ssemogerere is an Attorney-at-Law and an Advocate.

By  Karoli Ssemogerere

What you need to know:

Africa must come to terms with the fact that our armed forces must protect our people, not be used as pawns in circles of conflict...

Our continent has been home to daring, bloody and internecine conflict for centuries. In the early days were small-time conflicts to gain territory, run away from famine and disease that gave birth to organised government in the form of chiefdoms, kingdoms and even empires. On the continental scale, first was the spread of organised religion, wars of conversion, crusades. Then these morphed into the ill-slave trade, mercenary wars where Africans sold Africans into slavery. The imperial age saw a scramble for Africa as Africans now collaborated with colonists after the two Berlin conferences to draw artificial borders that exist today.  In their first years, many African countries got entangled in secondary conflicts associated with the cold war between the West and (Soviet Union and China). There have been smaller players like Cuba, North Korea and their agents with cross border reach that molded a number of states or secured their identities in Angola, Mozambique, Ethiopia etc.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.