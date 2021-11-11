Armed conflict has become the dominant African lingua franca so fast in 2021. Why?

Our continent has been home to daring, bloody and internecine conflict for centuries. In the early days were small-time conflicts to gain territory, run away from famine and disease that gave birth to organised government in the form of chiefdoms, kingdoms and even empires. On the continental scale, first was the spread of organised religion, wars of conversion, crusades. Then these morphed into the ill-slave trade, mercenary wars where Africans sold Africans into slavery. The imperial age saw a scramble for Africa as Africans now collaborated with colonists after the two Berlin conferences to draw artificial borders that exist today. In their first years, many African countries got entangled in secondary conflicts associated with the cold war between the West and (Soviet Union and China). There have been smaller players like Cuba, North Korea and their agents with cross border reach that molded a number of states or secured their identities in Angola, Mozambique, Ethiopia etc.

African conflict today is defined by the great war over natural resources, oil, precious minerals commonly confused as gold and diamonds but also many more precious minerals like titanium, cobalt etc. African conflict also has a sub-theme, our failure to feed ourselves. In Ethiopia-Eritrea, the horn of Africa where Africa’s second most populous country Ethiopia 115 million (second to Nigeria’s 205 million), the theme of a major conflict that is threatening Addis Ababa is food. The Tigrayans long in power from 1991 until 2018 are just seven percent of the population but are challenging the centre’s centralisation of power. In fact nearly all conflicts in this region; Somalia, Ethiopia in the 1980s, South Sudan, Sudan, (which also recently had a second coup d’etat in as many years). West Africa has had its fair share of military putsches almost immediately after independence in nearly every West African country (Nigeria 1966 followed by Ghana, Togo, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Cape Verde, Mauritania, Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso etc.). The berets are still freshly standing in Guinea and Africa’s longest serving ruler in Theodore Nguema in Equatorial Guinea (1979) is also a product of a coup.

Western and Chinese capital partly blamed for this situation, is recalibrating. A number of enterprises have exited the continent; Barclays and others. The Chinese are calling in their IOUs closing out two decades of lavish giving heaped on debt forgiveness by the Paris Club of creditors. In fact Chinese loans favored for lack of conditions have become the yardstick for conditions. During Covid, IMF offered concessional loans at 0%, but predicated on governance improvements which most countries abhor.

The other language we are failing to grasp, is that we need to feed our people. Conflicts are prevalent where the basics, food, shelter and social infrastructure are missing. The sparkling military hardware in South Sudan, one of Africa’s most fertile countries blessed with black cotton soils and images of malnourished citizens is appalling. As we speak, the WFP has a major campaign going on to feed victims of the Ethiopian conflict, a country with a world class international airline. Nigeria after decades of relying on oil is waking up to its agricultural potential and importing by the planeload trucks of agricultural consultants to resurrect its farmland. Scarce food is blamed for inflation as much as high fuel costs to transport the food to urban centres.

And yes after unbundling the colonial legacies and trading blame, Africa must come to terms with the fact that our armed forces must protect our people, not be used as pawns in circles of conflict; village upon village that led to our continent being labelled the dark continent. Military interventions have survived the one-party state. And they have assumed new shapes, fusion of military and police to quell dissent, fusion of military and the state apparatus removing checks and balances in elected governments and also direct military intervention in the economy; big contracts, ownership stakes in large companies etc. The pride of the uniform must be fine-tuned to meet the needs of our people.

Mr Ssemogerere is an attorney-at-law and an advocate. [email protected]