Buying middle income status, trophy idea or the real deal

The President is sticking to his guns, Uganda has attained middle income in quantitative terms. People living in post-Covid Uganda have sufficient basis to call for pause.

Banks are reeling in non-performing assets, many businesses closed or shrunk during lockdown. After some volatility as foreign firms raced to repatriate profits on June 30, the shilling has stabilized at about 3,700 to the greenback.

There is another worrying factor, the stability as a reflection of a low level of economic activity. Imports are down; first because petroleum products have shrunk in volume but also a collapse in purchasing power. Even the so-called goose that lays the golden eggs, coffee is facing climate related stress. The rains in 2022 have been sporadic, delayed or absent.

It’s now abundantly clear news of Tanzania’s accession to middle income status hit Uganda hard as the last of three founding members of the East African Community to remain tagged: least developed.

Least Developed Countries (LDCs) are ranked lowest in human development, per capita income and other measures like output per head. LDCs don’t have appreciable statistics on employment, higher education, penetration of communications.

In the 1980s, the image of an LDC was hunger-stricken famished in Ethiopia. Many African countries were facing similar challenges but didn’t dare allow the international press publish similar images which they believed would cause political upheaval. One African country; Malawi under Hastings Kamuzu Banda simply dictated no television.

The Tanzania of the 1980s was nearly bankrupt, Ujamaa had distorted the local economy, the education system was in shambles and the war in Uganda had strained Tanzania. Julius Nyerere politely left office after winning the political argument but losing the economic one.

A rapidly advancing economy is viewed through many lenses. First is the scale and sophistication of its resources, especially the human resource. A young Kenyan politician Senator Johnson Sakaja running for Governor of Nairobi is struggling to stay on the ballot after the Kenyans traveled to Uganda and found that Team University had no records of his attendance.

He had earlier tabled papers from Nairobi University where he attended and dropped out, itself not a problem. While in Uganda, common sense would dictate that this “artificial” standard that doesn’t speak to any specific leadership abilities be moderated or even dropped, Kenya has continued business as usual as if nothing happened. The election laws bar persons convicted of abuse of office from running and many were disqualified for offences committed ten years ago.

In middle income, Kenya, in the middle of a heated General Election campaign, one president is leaving office after serving two five year terms. On his way out, his attempts to gerrymander the constitution with regional fiefdoms was cancelled by the Supreme Court. People come physically so close to Uhuru Kenyatta, you wonder whether they haven’t heard of the multiple convoys and formations that are part of our traffic. In Mwai Kibaki’s time it was even more informal, the Prime Minister had just one lead car with a flashing light.

Apart from the middle income possibly being an ego-trip, there are some serious financial implications. Uganda would no longer be able to get long term concessional International Development Association loans from the World Bank.

Uganda, like Kenya, would have to submit to more scrutiny of its books, as it inevitably would have to go to the international markets to raise money through issues of instruments like the Eurobond. The few resources still in the hands of the citizens would potentially be internationalized.

In Uganda, we don’t really pay a lot of attention to statistical data because our economy remains informal, informed by decades of conflict and a deeply held mistrust of government. Filling out questionnaires, a standard practice in developed countries, in Uganda carries a caveat, what answer do you want? If I respond orphan? Am I getting financial support? So most official data including the numbers being debated by both the World Bank and the Ministry of Finance have so many defects, they are simply uninformative of the real economic state of affairs in Uganda.