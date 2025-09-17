China closes inward, ignores the United States

I have been fortunate in the last week to visit the Shenzhen region of China, the Bay area, that is home to Shenzhen, a centre of the ICT industry, home to giants, Huawei, ZTE, and even the electric car behemoth, BYD. BYD produces more electric vehicles than Tesla, the US pioneer. Shenzhen is next door to Hong Kong, but bigger. The city of Shenzhen is home to 18 million people. Hong Kong is home to 7.5 million people. Hong Kong has a higher per capita income, but Shenzhen has a bigger economy. Across the bay, Macau is a smaller cousin in this region of more than 100 million people.

Even to the fresh, naive eye, something remarkable has happened in China in the past three years. Covid-19 pandemic nearly brought the entire country to its knees. China has created unparalleled wealth, a sense of normalcy and contentment, on the risk that allows China to take a few risks every now and again. Covid brought three events to the fore. First was the fallout on the actual cause of Covid-19 that sent the world’s big powers into a real tailspin, and whose after-effects have disrupted supply chains, public health, and economies worldwide. Africa survived relatively unscathed. A few coups here and there, that was it.

The global financial system saw worse rising public debt, skyrocketing cost of living, and real cold war politik, debates on the net transfer of economic resources from the poor to the rich. As the debts come due, countries are forced to cut social services and welfare benefits. The second major epic event was the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has tested the United States’ unipolar dominance of the world. Russia’s essential complaint has been the expansion of Nato in its backyard. Isolated but both mineral and energy rich, Russia has successfully returned the world to the brink of global military alert since World War II. One only needs to travel in Europe to sense this fear, soldiers boarding trains, and yes, the National Guard in cities like Washington, DC. In fact, the Israel-Gaza conflict, bloody as it is, is just a sub-theme of a rising level of conflicts globally.

The third event, is that China has refused to be drawn into the global competition for power and influence, content to repair its own economic system. China has quietly decoupled itself from excessive reliance on the global financial system. It’s doing more business with the world on mostly bilateral terms. The number of English speakers, has fallen to new lows. This has happened at a time of high US dollar inflation. In short, consumers in China are richer, the cost of living is low, prices are low, and inflation is a distant word. A favourable exchange rate means Chinese exports haven’t been hurt either. Try changing US dollars to Chinese currency in a bank you are in for a shock. Waiting time is three to four hours at Bank of China by which time the bank will have closed.

On the highways, the cars are newer. Glittering electric bikes are the Chinese boda boda. Shiny new subway stations in Shenzen put the older metros to shame in the big cities like New York, London, or Paris. Lastly, is the sense of security. Crime is low. Children play on the streets, just meters from their high-rise apartment buildings, free of any sense that anything foreboding is about to happen. Military games do happen across the Taiwan Strait, but this too is a side-show.

You can easily fly from Shenzhen to Taiwan, and the full name is spelled out at Shenzhen airport. In better days, China imported wholesale designs of what they wanted from the West, no one predicted that one day, the inbox tray would be shut forever. China is engaging the world on its own unique terms, armed now with intellectual property, cash, confidence, and social stability that rivals the tension and unhappiness in the West. Where global TV plays images from CNN, TV screens, however huge in hotel rooms, are on mute. Robots quietly mop hotel rooms, and English where necessary is used through phone applications, not the verbal conversational type.

Justice Karoli Ssemogerere, Acting Judge of the High Court of Uganda.



