Coffee summit restates our diminishing terms of trade

Uganda has successfully hosted the 2nd G-25 summit of African coffee producers. It is an interesting cast of players; the 25 African producers led by Ethiopia (the home of Arabica) and Uganda (the home of Robusta and Africa’s biggest Robusta exporter), the African Union with proposals to designate “coffee” as a strategic crop in its Vision 2063, the European Union, the biggest coffee market, also the biggest re-exporter of green beans with restrictive market practices targeted by African producers. Hovering above these, were Africa’s declining terms of trade.

In 2022, Africa’s share of global trade fell to 17 percent of global economic output. Yet Africa has the world’s youngest population, at $2.5 trillion, Africa’s GDP is about 10th globally, COMESA with $1.7 trillion is about 15th globally, behind South Korea, Spain, Switzerland and others.

President Museveni at the summit re-tabled the challenge of Africa’s historic designation by the West as a source of raw materials. Key policy papers by the IMF and the World Bank the key authors of world economic policy always pointed as to how to make Africa a more efficient producer of these raw materials. This strategy during the Robert McNamara era, had some successes. Countries like Uganda reached economic output by 1965 and were able to undertake substantial domestic investments, and grew with very light burdens.

The world economic slump of the 1970s was another story altogether. Weak governance, misrule, instability rooted in the politics of the cold war left Africa vulnerable and in a number of countries incapable of feeding itself. This situation continued to worsen. Countries like Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Sudan, the Sahel region in West Africa and Southern Africa all registered massive droughts, famine, while war and conflicts consumed more than two thirds of African countries.

The main problem statement at the summit is Africa’s paltry share of the global $49.5 billion market, second only to oil. African exporters only enjoy about $2.5 billion after years of effort. Uganda, a big winner in this race, has tripled its exports from $200 million in 2010 to $856 million in 2023.

In Ivory Coast, Angola, Tanzania and Kenya, production has declined to better land uses, the rise in tourism and urban growth have put pressure on prime real estate occupied by coffee. A statement by the AU Commissioner also put into sharp focus another problem, the small coffee farmer is living in abject poverty, carrying singularly, the burden of cultivating, harvesting and maintaining coffee, and all the risks, market risk (world coffee prices fell from 2016 to 2021), the vagaries of climate, the losses attributed to pests and diseases.

Globally speaking coffee does not fall into the ranks of “thirsty crops”. The rise of avocado, blue-berries in Latin America has led to the rise of water deserts in countries like Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Argentina and Bolivia. Mechanising growing vegetables in Europe has reduced costs but also contributed to greenhouse gas emissions. The world trade regime, where a small segment of the market controls prices was also highlighted and targets of a proposal to phase out the export of “green beans”.

Under the current trading regime, European commodity houses buy green beans in producer countries and re-export the same at great profit. In 2021, Germany “exported” $635 million worth of coffee, and would be Africa’s biggest exporter. In reply, the EU representative explained that Europe’s advantage was proximity to the biggest markets. In a nod to this, the African’s led by Ethiopia are optimistic that rising domestic consumption, which President Museveni attributed to rising incomes will reduce this imbalance.

Rising incomes possibly riding on the petrodollar in the opinion of Tanzania’s Vice President may be part of the answer. Again, this may be a partly false premise as the attractiveness of petroleum as an energy source is threatened by cheaper sources like nuclear power and liquified natural gas.

This was a good summit with plenty of observations. More African countries are embracing English. The Ministers from Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Burundi all spoke fluent English.

English is the language of global trade and trade negotiations to reopen existing inter-block trade agreements, for example the ACP-EU trade pact, to give a chance to try different terms. Higher incomes in Africa mean bigger markets for the Europeans too, that message needs to come out well in the coffee debate.