How AI helped numb the worst effects of Covid-19

Ms Anne Juuko is completing her tour as chief executive of Stanbic Bank. Probably Fabian Kasi, another local executive is completing his second tour as managing director of Centenary Bank. Stanbic Bank, a member of the Standard Group is Uganda’s largest bank, most profitable. It has a small local ownership base, just 10 percent, a float on the local bourse. In August 2023, Stanbic reported a pre-tax profit of Shs263 billion (post-tax profit of Shs200 billion) in the first half year ending June 30, 2023. Centenary Bank, associated with the Catholic Church, has a wider bank account base. For the full year ending December 31, 2022, Centenary Bank reported Shs321 billion in profit.

In 2023, these banks have largely avoided the worst effects of post-Corvid write downs for different reasons. In 2020, 2021 and 2022, Stanbic Bank may have avoided the worst of Covid loan write-downs and the ensuing recovery-based litigation by using a now potent tool economic operators are using to strengthen their asset bases and close out the competition.

This tool is artificial intelligence. Interesting that the Treasury is one of Stanbic’s biggest borrowers. In November 2022, faced with increasing default risk, Stanbic Bank and other banks quietly passed on a Uganda government request for subscription of an interest deferred Euro 500 million loan. That loan request ended up raising a stir in Parliament in May 2023 when government reported they were in talks with a financial intermediary, Amarog Capital rather than a bank to abridge a financing gap. Stanbic Bank and other large economic operators, the multi-billion operators are still issuing loans, based on their analysis of consumers’ spending habits. During Covid, they wrote many dear customer text messages, come to the bank and pick up Shs20 million, or whatever amount fitted in their customer profile.

Other banks were not so lucky. Centenary Bank relies on a slightly different model from its history as a credit institution, honesty of the borrower. Unlike its bigger rival which syndicates its loans on the international market, it and its competitors rely on a “visit your customer”, “know your customer” very well to avoid default. As Stanbic branches have emptied to the tune of the internet, Centenary Bank branches are nothing short of high mass. While Stanbic’s enterprise platform almost went into meltdown earlier this year locking customers out of their accounts, Centemobile attracts mostly sneers on social media as an expensive utility tagged to its bank accounts. ATM fees, a cost centre for many banks at Stanbic are just one third at Stanbic, of what the upmarket Absa Bank charges at its ATMs.

In other sectors, telecommunications especially, the adaptation to personal habits is also tracking some of the worst traits of artificial intelligence. Some users, read comedy, others hard news, even crime busters who read snippets of publications like the Investigator have a customised news feed on applications like phoenix on which telecommunication operators reap a lot of revenue. These virtual marketplaces were vendors, customers jostle for space maybe a positive for the digital economy even where they are draining other spaces, like the empty buildings and office spaces associated with them.

While 2023, was good news for the cream at the top. The stories of many failed loans, and recoveries in the courts continue to worry many observers of our fragile economy. At least one big entity, won a reprieve at the hands of State House, execution proceedings were halted against Uganda Muslim Supreme Council. Another big borrower, Biyinzika Poultry products, a rise from ashes to glory story buckling under a Shs21 billion loan also won a reprieve in the Court of Appeal.

In the wonky- Court of Appeal, the Justices were nearly even handed in handing out stays of execution of loans gone bad. Even URA, got a stay of execution in the aftermath of losing a big case against Fuelex operator. The nimble operators may have to look at the top of the pile to understand how artificial intelligence may help them detect defaulters before they write their first loan.