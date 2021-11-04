How our Constitution needs to be urgently unbundled

Author: Mr Karoli Ssemogerere is an Attorney-at-Law and an Advocate.

By  Karoli Ssemogerere

What you need to know:

  • Since we removed the two constraints on presidential longevity, there is no reason why we shouldn’t discard the entire 1995 Constitution and start drafting afresh.

It was a cold spring morning in 2018 at the American University College of Law in Washington D.C. There were a few surprise attendees at the International Legislative Association meeting.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.