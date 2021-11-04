How our Constitution needs to be urgently unbundled

It was a cold spring morning in 2018 at the American University College of Law in Washington D.C. There were a few surprise attendees at the International Legislative Association meeting.

My law school classmate Elizabeth Bakibinga being one of them. There were a number of other attendees, including large delegations from Kenya and the DRC. There were also interesting attendees from Ghana, Ethiopia, Korea etc. each of whom eventually told a big story.

At the helm of the conference was a keynote address on the topic of amending constitutions. The presenter was a Dutch professor who kept on prefacing his remarks with the rise of the Far Right in Europe and how it had created a new impetus to rewrite their constitutional order which had been modeled on consensus rather than extreme positions. As the gentleman wore on, he stated that the concept of sacrosanctity of constitutions no longer applied.

On average, constitutions lasted 20 to 25 years. The eternal posture of Constitutional orders like the English Magna Carta of 1215, the American Constitution written in 1787, ratified in 1788 came into force 1789 was a fast dwindling minority. He was speaking from strong ground, the European Treaty had already over-ridden nearly 30 constitutions by placing European law supreme over national law. In short, he stated constitutional chaos was to be expected given the fierce competition for raw power, natural resources and decades of discrimination embedded in words like the rule of law.

The Ethiopian presenter spoke something close to English but was very articulate. Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed had just ascended to the position of Prime Minister four decades after the monarchy was overthrown in 1973 first under Haile Mengistu and then the EPRDF whose Prime Minister Meles Zenawi unexpectedly died in office in 2012. The Ethiopian stated the basis for a new constitutional order in Ethiopia where the majority Oromos had been playing second fiddle in the country’s affairs and how the functional one party state denuded all opposition.

The Korean presenter gave a very detailed description of one of the few countries (Mexico) is another where a president serves a single term since 1940. Other countries have adjusted the presidential term (France from seven years to five years in 2000); France wants to tinker again and go back to a single seven-year term. Korea has the shortest single five-year term. Yet these curbs have not been able to undo decades of institutional power; in Mexico, the former ruling party PRI along with entrenched interests and drug-warlords; in Korea, the military and chaebols (rich combination of statist capitalism). Korea has taken further steps removing from office, convicting and imprisoning a former president Park Geun-Hye who is serving a 24-year sentence for corruption and abuse of office upheld by her country’s Supreme Court; some of whose members she appointed.

Back to Uganda, we ditched prior to implementation two key curbs on executive power by removing presidential term limits in 2006 and then age limit on election of the president in 2018.

We rewrote the rationale of the Constitution from having a decisive president to having a near monarchical president. Republicans in France always viewed long presidential terms as a monarchical relic. Infact for long, the feudalists survived the ascendancy of the French Republic as monarchists.

This position in Africa has been embraced by revolutionaries, Gadaffi, Mugabe and others embraced it wholeheartedly. Since we removed the two constraints on presidential longevity, there is no reason why we shouldn’t discard the entire 1995 Constitution and start drafting afresh.

The two Ugandans glanced at each other as the slideshow continued. Each of us was getting ready to describe in detail to a global audience small aspects of law making in Uganda but none of us could tackle the subject of dismantling the entire Constitution.