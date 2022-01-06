Prime

How the weatherman forgot to forecast the weather in 2021

By  Karoli Ssemogerere

What you need to know:

  • The weatherman after forecasting record rainfall in 2020-2025, after rains swelled river banks and the levels of the Lake Victoria riparian basin threatening dams, piers and landing sites, largely missed the mark in 2021 where rainfall totals were lower.

A few days ago, an article in the Observer did the rounds on social media asking for the whereabouts of the gold and coffee tycoons. This was on account of record gold exports and the high prices of coffee.  

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.