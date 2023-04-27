How to catch the city-born mouse?

In the rainy season, all sorts of forms of animal life miraculously appear. In the context of farm produce, rodents miraculously appear to share in the farmer’s sweat. In the forests, armies of monkeys descend on freshly planted foodstuffs.

Our fumigator is summoned at once to take care of what seems to be more than one mouse. All sightings have just one mouse.

The fumigator arrives from his Buyege station, travelling by ferry and motorcycle to Katabi-Entebbe. He conducts a quick interview, “What is the size of the rat” “Is it big or small?”

He then proceeds to give a quick class on the types of rats. There are bush-rats that escape to dwellings for shelter. They multiply quickly, are big in size. The city-born mouse came from Japan in a container before setting foot in Uganda years ago. I am not sure whether the church mouse is a close cousin of the city-born mouse. Mildly destructive, the city-born mouse especially enjoys eating or reading newspapers. Because of its size, it does not eat much in the form of food but its presence is felt especially in African kitchens where food is stored in open spaces to retain freshness, it can be more than an irritation.

Using his assessment, he proceeds about his work, applies all sorts of chemicals and we then discuss where the mouse would live its last moments. Most chemicals cause death by suffocation. The rodent will emerge from his lodgings gasping for fresh air, accompanied by his or her aides.

There was some disbelief. There was no electric chair or big stick moment. The mouse emerged as directed, just 18 hours later, defeated by the fumigator. He lay prostrate for collection and disposition.

In writing laws, policy makers often argue about what is the exact problem legislation intends to address. Do something, even though you may be attacking the bush rat using the poison intended for the city-born mouse. Ministers are being paraded before the courts for distributing “government stores”, while the public that cheers on at every fundraiser is left at bay.

One minister from eastern Uganda has left the local church minister’s house without iron sheets, while another one already in the dock had roofed his goats’ dwellings. Even this one was cheered on by his constituents when he appeared in court.

There are many misdirected laws, but also misdirected appropriations. A stealth social media campaign by Uganda Martyrs don and media critic Spire Ssentongo has highlighted the crumbling road carriage surfaces in Kampala and in many parts of the country. The roads have reached the end of their lifespan.

Motorists may forget the Northern Expressway is now more than 10-years-old with very few funds budgeted for its maintenance. Works on the Kampala-Masaka highway that ended with fewer square metres of dressing than in the contract books ended more than 10 years ago.

Yes the road carriage itself is failing but the road has also reached the end of its natural life. So has the international highway to Mutukula and a battery of other highways with double bitumen surface dressing are soon to become picturesque fodder for Spire, as they become both death traps and mechanical hazards for the motoring traffic.

The taxman collects Shs1 trillion in international trade taxes and an additional 180 billion in VAT levies, dominated by imported used cars. There is also the environmental levy, because the cars are aged, fragile, prone to disrepair and deserving of better care on the roads.

These taxes while important in writing the national budget, like the proverbial rat poison are sent to address the wrong problems. Even the Uganda Road Fund to manage these resources finds itself far from the scene at the mercy of the Ministry of Finance, but when the Northern bypass becomes a big crater one morning, the city will be split into two, like the sister cities of Khartoum and Omdurman, one the city-born mouse, and the other the church mouse with rounds of incoming fire.

Mr Ssemogerere is an Attorney-At-Law and an Advocate.

