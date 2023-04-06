How Trump’s indictment is a big dent on American presidentialism

Donald Trump, former President of the United States did a perp walk into a Manhattan Supreme Court room on Tuesday. Mr. Trump, a scion of a real estate fortune has upended the political establishment in the United States ever since he announced his run for president in 2015.

Mr. Trump building on his marketing savvy, outsize ego and larger than life personality, and recriminations from the Clinton years, strode into office in 2017 losing the popular vote to Hilary Clinton by more than three million votes and winning the electoral college. Mr. Trump nailed all three swing states, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. This victory was hard as Hilary Clinton swept the board with huge margins on the east and west coast, but failed to win a single state in the American heartland, not Arkansas, not Iowa, or even Ohio.

In four years, the sluggish American economy picked, stock market values doubled. Trump rode a fairly favourable economic cycle, the boom part. Homeowners, even those who had lost the State and Local Government tax exemption in his tax cuts thrived on new money all up and until Covid struck in 2020. Mr. Trump wary of losing re-election delayed publishing the full extent of both America’s knowledge and involvement in the pandemic to the public. He wished for the best until Covid came stateside.

He was one of the victims just like other world leaders. In Britain, Covid struck both the monarch Queen Elizabeth and the Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In Uganda our president still requires corvid tests for in person meetings and still wears a mask in public.

On the way to the White House, a few salacious stories were published about Mr. Trump. These salacious stories only emphasized more fault lines in American society. American white men overwhelmingly voted for him, closely followed by married white American women. The other demographics broke for Hilary, single white women, single and married black women, black men even though barely. Trump also carved out a substantial vote among Hispanics.

In 2020, this coalition came part, mostly due to the economic Armageddon Corvid brought to most Americans. Mr. Trump found himself in the cross hairs of the establishment. He ended major American military involvement abroad. Trump was impeached first for majorly political reasons, Ukraine. He was accused of arm-twisting the Ukrainians into making allegations against Joe Biden and others for political gain. Little did the world know that Ukraine was already a ticking time bomb and full hostilities by Russia would start just two years later.

One of President Bill Clinton’s regrets was his leaning on Ukraine (and other countries) to give up their nuclear arsenals. If Ukraine had kept their nuclear weapons, the later transgressions by Russia wouldn’t have happened. In Africa, a multi-racial government in South Africa in 1994 similarly had to give up their nuclear arsenal in exchange for political power.

The arrest of the former leader of the world’s remaining super power carries great implications for political stability in America. The loose game of gotcha, a USD 130,000 check to cover up the embarrassment of it playing out in the public at the hands of an ambitious state prosecutor may set a new precedent of presidents turning over keys to the nuclear arsenal then standing in the trial dock. This game of gotcha has already played badly in other countries. In Brazil, former president Lula da Silva came from power, went to jail and returned to power. Over-presidentialism remains an inappropriate response to competitive politics worldwide.

Korea, Peru, Brazil, Ivory Coast, France have had disproportionate responses to presidential transgressions. Mr. Trump’s is exceptional because of its now extends its reach to what happens in the middle of a very competitive election. Already other aspects of 2016 have ended in tears, James Comey, his deputy lost their jobs at FBI.

A much- vaunted Special Counsel Inquiry by Robert Mueller led to the resignation of Trump Attorney General Robert Sessions. And that is just the beginning prior to the ongoing federal and multi-state inquests into Trump’s rejection of the 2020 election. The American public may yet see, Trump II, Trump III all made for TV dramas.