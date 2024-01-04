How Uganda diplomat saved African American trapped in the Soviet Union

Last week, a retired diplomat, Matiya Lubega who served as both Permanent Secretary and Minister of Foreign Affairs during the Idi Amin regime quietly turned 90-years-old. Other Foreign Ministers of his time, still alive include Princess Elizabeth Bagaya Nyabongo. Bagaya has written her memoirs, Matiya has not. However, Uncle Matiya, as I have known him for years, is a historical treasure in Uganda’s diplomatic history, first as one of the first indigenous Ugandans to join the Ugandan foreign service helping establish Uganda’s missions in Ghana, Ethiopia and later Uganda’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations. Visitors to New York always marvel at the location of Uganda’s mission right next to the Mission of the United States to the United Nations.

Matiya’s service to Uganda was in the intense immediate post-colonial period. Civil servants faced many challenges in Obote’s first civil service. A little-known detail scanty in print; in 1962, was that even in April 1962, elections in Buganda were rigged, by ballot stuffing.

The narrative of politics is a dirty game that drove many intellectuals into the civil service and what was left of the colonial economic infrastructure. The civil service faced many challenges, first the 1966 Battle of the Palace that ousted Muteesa as King of Buganda and President of Uganda.

As the Milton Obote years wore on, civil servants were to face even more loyalty tests. In 1969-1970, delegations from government ministries had to attend UPC conventions, the ruling party.

Obote was for a moment smarter, he knew many of those waving UPC flags did not support him, but had been squeezed into a corner to profess UPC for a chance to oust him. Unfortunately, other intervening external events culminated in the 1971 coup. People like Matiya and his few surviving contemporaries should be prodded to give more perspectives on this period, absent from all official histories.

In his tour as Ambassador to the Soviet Union, Uncle Matiya was behind the eventual return of a black American, Robert Robinson (1907-1994) by official invitation to Uganda where he worked at Uganda Polytechnic Kyambogo and was later repatriated to the United States. Robinson had emigrated to the Soviet Union giving up his US citizenship as a machinist, transferring skills he acquired at the Ford Motor Company to the Soviet Union.

Robert Robinson’s autobiography, Black on the Red: My Forty-Four years inside the Soviet Union narrates the ideals behind the Soviet Revolution, the terror of the Stalin years including starvation. It offers a realistic picture of an idealistic black man who gave the revolution his best, with fervor, resenting discrimination blacks faced in the United States. Mr Robinson eventually gave up his US citizenship. He was assisted in leaving the Soviet Union by Matiya Lubega. This book is every minute a thriller. Diplomacy defines entire careers in one event, Nixon going to China made Kissinger a master of his time. However, the pages of Mr Robinson’s brief stay in Uganda also paint a different tone of what life was in Uganda under Idi Amin.

A lot has been said about the expulsion of British Asians in 1972, a sentiment that began in Obote’s time which Amin took advantage of. But very little is added that Uganda had to send compensation to most of them in the countries where they resettled. The law governing the return of properties to the Departed Asians distorted this fact beyond repair. But again, diplomacy may keep some of these facts secret. Foreign banks had threatened to exit Uganda if the law wasn’t passed. The evacuees had left many loans behind registered in these banks.

Uncle Matiya’s post Ugandan service was in the United Nations Development Program. He served in West Africa. When he visited us in Lubaga, at a time when taps had been dry for years, he was always able to miraculously conduct all his personal hygiene with one half of a bucket of water, nothing spilled, bath and everything.

Our caretaker, Senga, too now departed marveled at the Ambassador who thrived on a half bucket of water. This has served him well in retirement. A famous dog-breeder, with an occasional chukka of golf. The 90 years have been well lived.