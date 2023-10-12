How Uganda, Kenya are navigating the fiscal cliff

Uganda quietly marked its 61st Independence Day celebrations in Kitgum District. Northern Uganda has been the single region where the incumbent has registered most electoral gains on the electoral map since 2011, when he lost in Gulu and Kitgum to the DP and UPC presidential candidates respectively.

In 2023, the president made big moves raiding all three parties; DP, UPC, FDC along the region’s titan as former members have either joined NRM or run as independents. UPC left breathing; has its entire parliamentary delegation in the districts of the Lango sub-region but has found some legroom to catch some wind if they play their cards well.

Sixty years on, many former colonial possessions after Covid-19 have found themselves confronting “independence” without the gravy dressings and platitudes. On the international scene, African countries find themselves cut very little slack on matters of international trade.

Closer ties, come with more directives. In 2022, Uganda spent months hurriedly implementing changes to the anti-money laundering regime signed on, as a condition to receiving catastrophic aid from the IMF during Covid 19.

Recently, Kenya President William Ruto reshuffled his cabinet boosting Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi; at the expense of politicians who had risen to power by sounding ethnic drums. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria lost clout alongside Foreign Secretary Alfred Mutua who has been on the sidelines of Kenya’s presidential foreign policy. This domestic realignment was on the back of a high-profile US visit where a rebranded Kenya was sold to the American public.

At the Treasury, Kenya is left with little legroom facing $1.6 billion in interest payments. Kenya recently negotiated a $2.3 billion facility with the IMF. In June 2024, the 10-year Eurobond issued in an era of low interest rates matures. Yields are soaring above 18 percent. High interest rates are being felt more in Kenya’s more urbanized economy.

A new unknown delayed public sector salaries hit Kenya as debt servicing began eating up 67 percent of all revenue collection.

Back home in Uganda, the stories of large business failures, partly driven by lower fundamentals and a decade of financial engineering have come to the top.

The Aya Brother’s prime property, at the top of Nakasero Hill is up for sale, ironically alongside one of Uganda’s few agribusiness successes, Riyansika Enterprises.

The amounts in default say a lot, Biyinzika, whose locally raised chicken has made the Kentucky Fried Chicken (“KFC”) operators wealthy owes just $6 million, while the bricks and mortar loan behind the failed “Hilton Hotel project” owes millions more. In 2022, two big borrowers were exited through the courts, Simba Group and Simbamanyo Group, the latter’s founder passed away shortly after Simbamanyo House housing the Ministry of Labour was sold to property mogul Sudhir Ruparelia.

The failures have been many; but without the publicity. Quietly, other sectors have also come to their knees, tobacco, being one of them. BAT Stores in the Industrial Area are now home to MTN, the phone operator. Many domestic coffee operators also went out of business during Covid, hit by high financing costs and skyrocketing world prices.

In this rough and tumble environment, the answers are not easy to come by. Politics is not

enough. It helps you get ahead of the others.

The little understood formula now includes a lot of foreign capital, tax incentives and yet understanding the complicated markets, where CEOs “manage” stakeholders instead of balance sheets. To understand independence, everyone is adjusting.

At the Ministry of Finance, managing the Shs 6.99 trillion wage bill has been a rollercoaster. June payroll was a few days late; arriving on June 27. July arrived much later, on August 9. August pay was very delayed hitting bank accounts on September 14.

In October, the Treasury clawed back sometime, settling September’s payroll on October 2nd. When late pay became an issue in 2021, Treasury told banks to stop harassing civil servants, for late payments.

In short, the government disowned its own policy. In the 1990s, as Minister for the Public Service the ever-conscious Professor Apollo Nsibambi set an ambitious target to meet payroll 22/23rof each month. This has not been the case 11/12 times this year.