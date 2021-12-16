How we are voluntarily locking ourselves down bracing for Omicron

In about four weeks or earlier, schools will reopen. I am grateful that my son’s school in a former Covid hotbed has retained the option for online schooling, least because we were one of the parents who unaware the genie had escaped from the lab had children who possibly contracted Covid at school early this year amid “heightened restrictions”; “periodic testing” all at an avalanche of fees and surcharges as reopening was marketed as a panacea to the epidemic until the truth unfolded nationwide in the second wave that gripped the country in April to July, prompting a second national lockdown. Parents with children in boarding schools recoil with tales of how they were being called to pick up children and found sick bays full of patients, let alone full incident books where so many children had been signed out of school at the time schools were shut down by fiat.

I pay tribute to the scores of medical doctors and other health professionals who paid the ultimate price giving up their lives to meet the terms of their Hippocratic Oath. Long before Covid, these people fell prey to other communicable diseases like HIV, TB. There was a particularly sad story of a Dr Obote whom I recall with a speckles white coat in Mulago who picked up HIV in a hospital. My family dentist and classmate Dr Daniel Balungi, who as a young doctor in Gulu contracted Tuberclosis that left him disabled. When Covid struck at one count 44 doctors including my former physician Dr Edward Kigoonya had succumbed. There is this picture in repeated motion by a devotee of social media Allan Kanyike of his son, ENT physician Ian Bwete Kanyike, the loneliness of a father who never lost a minute extolling his son’s pursuits in the classroom and as a young doctor. The late Dr Bwete died very young he was just 35, children of the Museveni era so to speak.

As I sit down with another doctor, on a chilly evening to discuss business, I joke aloud when he mentions the problems with his eyes. A few years short of 50, I joke that his best work is probably 30 years ahead. A world renowned gerontologist, Dr Fukuyama recently died age 92 in Tokyo, father of another physician by the same name. Dr Fukuyama contributed immensely to the study of alzheimers and dementia in an aged society. However his most significant work began at age 85, when he began feeling motions of confusion while delivering lectures in medical school, and getting lost in Tokyo. The Wall Street Journal reporting on his death noted Dr Fukuyama was particularly shocked at how fast his symptoms developed and advanced, as he shifted rapidly from high energy, high production moments in one part of the day to confusion and helplessness and invalidity the next moment.

This time round state actors are likely to find themselves constrained to impose more restrictions. In the West, pushback against further lockdowns is eminent. The British government quickly gave up on its red list. President Joe Biden is battling significant push back of a universal employer mandate for vaccination in the courts a battle he is likely to lose. At the same time people continue to line up for shots where they are available. It was almost scandalous that after some effort, Uganda vaccination lines went suddenly dry in most parts of the country after the shots ran out.

For all people public and private, the measures for further safety are necessary. Less group activity, less social gatherings or congregating in enclosed spaces. One of the tricks is how to completely do away with events where food and beverages are served. People go to great lengths for social occasions, weddings, etc. Last Christmas at the Lodge and the same this year, we will be in open air, breathing in the fresh air from the tropical moist forest around us, as we pray that this part microbe, part weaponised scientific germ reaps less among us in the new- year 2022. Merry Christmas 2021.

Mr Ssemogerere is an Attorney-At-Law and an Advocate.