How we are voluntarily locking ourselves down bracing for Omicron

By  Karoli Ssemogerere

What you need to know:

  • For all people public and private, the measures for further safety are necessary. Less group activity, less social gatherings or congregating in enclosed spaces. 

In about four weeks or earlier, schools will reopen. I am grateful that my son’s school in a former Covid hotbed has retained the option for online schooling, least because we were one of the parents who unaware the genie had escaped from the lab had children who possibly contracted Covid at school early this year amid “heightened restrictions”; “periodic testing” all at an avalanche of fees and surcharges as reopening was marketed as a panacea to the epidemic until the truth unfolded nationwide in the second wave that gripped the country in April to July, prompting a second national lockdown.  Parents with children in boarding schools recoil with tales of how they were being called to pick up children and found sick bays full of patients, let alone full incident books where so many children had been signed out of school at the time schools were shut down by fiat. 

