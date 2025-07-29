In Kanyeihamba history must not be lost again

On arrival in Kabale, as a newly appointed Judge of the High Court, the first order of business, other than settling down to work was finding a home. Finding suitable quarters can be a challenge for judicial officers. One of the places, I was shown was the Kabale residence of Hon Kanyeihamba, a smallish bungalow on an oversized lot, that spoke to Uganda’s colonial past.

It had seen better days but had unique details that are rare in Uganda’s fancy mansions, large and no class. Wooden details, a fireplace. Rooms that could easily have once been a study and an oversize yard. I recommended to the managers of the place, that this was more of a historical home, it required a deep pocketed owner, like Kabale University, my neighbours on Kikungiri Hill. It could be a university inn or guest house to while away the hours on Makanga Hill.

I was aware that Prof Kanyeihamba was not well, but it appeared from Dr Ruhakana Rugunda he was that unwell. So, in his passing I will miss that part of him that is still in Kabale. No further traces exist of his long career in politics and judicial life. I live in rented premises of another more junior NRM cadre Dominic Johnston Rumanyika, just two years younger than the professor, a former altar boy who defied odds, as a young man to make a future for himself and his family.

Its further afield, in Rukole, next to an Anglican church in Bubaare Town Council in Rubanda District that Kanyeihamba represented both in the NRC and Constituent Assembly. I struggle to translate Rubanda, I think, it means a long stick, but can also mean a distant place. My Rukiga is sometimes assisted by adopting norms in my beautiful scenic surroundings, tucked in the hills.

I always commend the elite for leaving one big legacy in Kigezi, respect for the environment. I was fortunate in another era to see Professor Kanyeihamba almost everyday as a clerkship student at the Supreme Court in 1998, when I clerked for the first woman judge in Uganda, Leticia Kikonyogo who had also been appointed to the Supreme Court in 1997. Justices Kikonyogo and Kanyeihamba occupied the lower of the two floors of the Supreme Court right above the Chief Magistrate’s Court. They were the most junior judges. Benjamin Odoki formerly of the Constitutional Commission kept an office there too.

I was privileged to hear the fleshing out of arguments in Kifamunte v Uganda, on the duty of an appellate court to scrutinise evidence, and make an independent opinion, as if it were a trial court taking into account the fact that at appellate level, these inferences were limited by the fact that it had not heard evidence.

When you listened to these two felt, they were breathing life into anachronic concepts. They sat at opposite sides of the coram, Kikonyogo, calm and majestic, while Kanyeihamba was stern and intrusive questioner. He leaned forward as he probed his subjects. His colleagues thought he got the better of the advocates, when they appeared for oral arguments, save for the few times, when Chief Justice Wambuzi stepped in , patriarch and genteel to disarm his colleagues.

Once he welcomed Attorney General later Chief Justice himself Bart Katureebe to argue the Tinyefuza appeal, where a cautious majority of 5-2 overturned the Court of Appeal, handing Mr Godfrey Lule SC one of his rare Supreme Court defeats that in hindsight had a lot of wisdom.

In that case, Wambuzi, Kanyeihamba and Kikonyogo wrote central parts of the court’s holding that allowed the Attorney General’s appeal. A few years later Katureebe was on the court, and a decade later, Chief Justice. Lastly, when my father was foreign minister, I sent him on a trip to Paris to buy me the Guinness World Book of Records.

It was Kanyeihamba who bought it, feeding my encyclopedic thirst for knowledge and arcane facts. I thanked him once, but now over the ashes of my father’s book collection, I have even a deeper appreciation of the men who kept history in place. Government should urgently negotiate and buy his archives for donation to one of the public universities. In Kanyeihamba history must not be lost again. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

I was fortunate in another era to see Professor Kanyeihamba almost everyday as a clerkship student at the Supreme Court in 1998...”

Justice Karoli Ssemogerere, Acting Judge of the High Court of Uganda.



