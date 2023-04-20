It’s1850 again, in world history

It’s about nine O’clock, and I am walking through Brussels International Airport. Earlier in the morning, an aging Boeing Aircraft dropped us off. Eager to catch the flight home, I have to attend to personal hygiene.

Most of the lounges are closed for repairs perhaps in anticipation of the summer traffic. I return to Terminal A to access the Diamond Lounge. As I find my way, Belgians get irritated when you use too much English, after all the United Kingdom left the European Union. I come across this mass of people, maybe 400 queueing up to Board an Air Canada Flight to Montreal.

Perhaps 80 percent of the passengers are Africans and a few Asians. Air Canada may be unfairly accused of terrible customer service, lost baggage, delays etc. Air Canada is also the home of the discontinued Bombardier, the CR3 jet that is responsible for Uganda Airlines’ non-stop red ink. I wonder whether Canada’s openly warm arms to immigrants explain this.

Canada is so open, rejected asylum seekers in the United States are braving the long trek north to cross the border into Canada. I don’t want to open the history books, my earlier travels have been dominated by reading Buganda’s modern political history an interesting offering by Phares Mutiibwa who dissects with precision the events leading up to the UPC-KY alliance and his thesis that its collapse which had more to do with the Congo rather than actual events in Buganda. Mutiibwa also explains that internal UPC politics, the rise of Ibingira, over Kakonge, the only vote in Parliament that voted against investigation of the government over the Congo saga.

With flights like the overloaded Air Canada flight, are we back to the scramble for Africa? In 2022, President Museveni triggered a gold rush in Uganda by announcing that trillions of this precious stone were in Uganda. Newer technology, and old artisans are busy on the land-mass stretching from Mubende through Toro, Ibanda and Bushenyi.

The Ebola outbreak last September was triggered by Sudanese artisans mining gold in Bukuya. Everyone is looking to Africa for its markets. The Africa of today is 1.216 billion, just 200 million people behind China and India which each both have 1.4 billion people. The shrinking populations in the West, Latin America mean their workforces need to be replenished. Europe is striking against increases in the retirement age. Smarter countries are competing for young vibrant workers of the kind we are training in Makerere.

In Nigeria, the biggest issue before the last election was the continued emigration of young people. First the parents spend heavily to educate them abroad.

In Ukraine, hundreds of Nigerian doctors were being trained at the outset of the war, then they returned home, finding lack of opportunity before they packed up again, this time for good. This movement is starting to be felt. In the February 2023 general election, just 28 percent of Nigeria’s 93 million people turned to vote.

Raila Odinga partly fell because of the low voter turn-out. African governments must do more to understand the causes of this continental-wide anguish with the helplessness governments exhibit handling everyday bread and butter issues, education, services, healthcare. Against climate change, the skyrocketing prices of food, and dumping are all conspiring to take away Africa’s century.

Even the global-politics are working to Africa’s disadvantage. At the end of the Annual World Bank-IMF meetings in Washington D.C., the IMF announced that the fierce competition forcing countries to choose between China and the US-Europe will cost Africa four percent in annual economic growth.

Exchange rates are stable because less business is being transacted. Revenue growth is flat even though governments are imposing new taxes year after year without understanding why so many businesses are exiting.

Our tax policy must be faulty if it can’t feed our people. What started as a trickle, the exit of British Airways is almost a flood, empty hotels, vacant storefronts, and now hungry people crying out, “tetulina mmere”, “we don’t have food.” Time to pick up my toilet bag, before the Entebbe flight short on passengers prepares to leave the gate.