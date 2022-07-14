Of the political, economic turmoil in the world

In April 2022, the British government was coping with high energy prices. It granted a one year credit to reduce the cost of electricity by as much as 10 percent. It delayed the phasing out of coal plants.

In response, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng promised investigations and sanctions for price gouging for fuel dealers serving fuel at Britain’s 8,000 gas filling stations.

In the US, President Joe Biden attempted to intervene at the pump by first releasing crude oil from the strategic reserves; as record travel pushed pump prices above $5 (about Shs18,700) a gallon. In the immediate aftermath of the Iraq invasion, gas attained prices of $4.50 (Shs17,000)a gallon nationwide in 2004 but most of this has been forgotten.

Biden also planned to temporarily suspend the gas tax, the federal excise duty on fuel that funds highway maintenance, a move spurned by members of his party.

First, the gas tax is only 18 cents a gallon, which doesn’t feature much in a pump price of $5 a gallon. Somehow, the faster conversion of the US auto fleet to electricity has not happened as fast as expected.

A national infrastructure to service electric vehicles is not practical in many places far from the grid. Second, the driving range of most electrics is about 109-150 km, a relatively short distance. The stock market has punished legacy automakers like Ford, GM and others for failing to overtake Tesla, the industry leader where the cheapest auto goes for $75,000.

Sri Lanka simply ran out of gas, ravaged by China debts, loss of strategic assets like the national port and capital flight.

The public is extremely angry, revolting at a political system which has a dynastic flavour. In power were a president and his brother, the prime minister. In the 1960s-1980s, power was again held by another dynasty, Srininavo Bandaranaike, widow of W.R.D Banadaranaike, fourth prime minister of Sri Lanka, was the world’s first female prime minister.

Their daughter, Chandraika Bandaranaika, served as president from 1994 to 2005 while her mother, Sirimavo, served as prime minister. In India, Jawahrlal Nehru and her daughter Indira Gandhi dominated Indian politics for a generation, and their progeny Rajiv Ghandhi was also prime minister. The mother-son were both assassinated in 1984 and 1991.

Reaction to the pump is being felt in other areas, food, raw materials, industrial production. Subsidies have created artificial shortages.

In Uganda, some power generators relying on fuel are rationing electricity. At the onset of the price surges, Kalangala infrastructure services imposed a midnight to dusk blackout over the entire Buggala island. Shs7,000 a litre fuel is forcing transporters out of business.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and his cabinet are in court attempting to injunct government from reducing the number of boda-bodas in the city, which have miraculously survived the latest onslaught by hiking fares.

Boda bodas are an uncomfortable feature of Uganda’s economy. Many city dwellers own a motorcycle for domestic errands and extra income. During lockdown, it also came to public light that many boda boda riders are part of the sprawling security infrastructure that keeps law and order informally.

Many boda riders exposed small arms on their hips when they bent over to pick up groceries and homeowners were shocked they knew all details inside their homes as they delivered their groceries.

In transport law, the boda boda rider, by sheer numbers, has defied organisation and some bad elements use the same service to attack and rob their passengers. But maybe the biggest untold detail are those from the trauma ward at Mulago hospital. Attempts to improve safety are still a problem of insufficient resources, lack of political will.

In the region, we are looking closely at Kenya to see how a mix of populist measures will influence the August poll. Parliament correctly asked the right question, what measures are in place to safeguard free flow of imports from the shortest overland route from the port of Mombasa? After two years of a closed Rwanda-Uganda border, this is not guesswork or an illusion.

In Jinja, ordinary folk began demonstrating against high fuel prices. The President, aware of the tight resource envelope, is unwilling to suspend the excise duty on fuel. The first release of Fiscal 2022/2023 in July left many agencies gasping for air with 30-40 percent releases of the budgeted amount.

As global demand for oil has peaked, the expectation is that the pump prices will come down quickly. Not at all, as traders still have to recoup high cost inventory to remain profitable as they carefully get rid of old stocks. Shs7,000 a litre fuel has displaced the big debate on middle income versus low income.