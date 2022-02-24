Prime

Of Uganda’s withdrawal from ICAO

Author: Mr Karoli Ssemogerere is an Attorney-at-Law and an Advocate.

By  Karoli Ssemogerere

What you need to know:

  • Uganda’s complaint is legitimate, tariff barriers as a member of the EU-ACP protocols on free trade have constrained processing of coffee in Uganda for export.

The third decade of the 21st Century comes with a challenge of absorbing a lot of news in a very short period.  One week may have several global events; some are climate related, others are a heavy military buildup by a former superpower Russia, or even one of the most guarded heads of State, Queen Elizabeth, vaccinated several times catching Covid-19. 

