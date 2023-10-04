Parliamentary business disrupted in United States

The position of Speaker of Parliament at the helm of the legislative branch is eminent in most of the parliamentary democracies of the world.

The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, is third in the line of succession similar to our own, except that in the federal system, it is the legislature in charge of the purse strings.

On Tuesday night, the US House of Representatives voted to oust the sitting Kevin McCarthy as Speaker. The vote was led by just eight renegade Republicans who joined the minority Democrats to oust him.

This fulfilled a prophecy by the Democrats as they were heading in the minority that the different factions of the Republican party would have each other for dinner. Of course, the Democrats ceded power too early. On a visit to Congress last October, it was a funereal mood, office furniture lined up in the corridors of the Congressional buildings, as departing members who were not running for re-election cleared out their offices.

The November election was a surprise. Democrats lost seats in their power bases, six seats alone in New York and New Jersey, and held on everywhere else, but the balance of power had tipped, it was the time for the Republicans to hold power.

The Speaker Nancy Pelosi went out on her terms, especially after the January 6 Congressional Report was released. Republicans gained power, but not absolute control. 2023 has been consumed by criminal prosecutions of those accused of being the masterminds of the January 6th riots.

Mr. Donald Trump remains in control of the Republican party, nothing seems to stick to him, even though his former home state, New York is now after the “man of the deal” for inflating the values of his business assets and seeks to take his licences to do business. I wonder whether there is any bank loan application that doesn’t have any sort of embellishment of assets, the very reason why banks use a “forced sale value” rather than “full book value” one representing the business case and the other the Saturday night scenario.

But beneath this funereal mood that ousted the US Speaker, there are some winds that may upturn the US political system come November 2024. First is the sluggishness of US voters to give Joe Biden a second term.

At 82, he would be 86 at the end of his second term. That puts him in the company of African world leaders. It makes Ronald Reagan first elected at age 69, who left office at age 78, almost youthful, even though his capabilities were diminished first by the attempt on his life in 1981, and later on by Alzheimer’s disease.

It is instructive that Donald Trump, the one man who erased the big word, peaceful transfer of power from the American political science dictionary and who is just four years younger than Biden is now in the front seat. He is running a safe but healthy distance from all his Republican rivals. He, for now, doesn’t even need to share the stage with them.

His stump speech is polished. Not even the multiple criminal and civil trials have dimmed his stump speech. He doesn’t have to look very far.

A four-hour flight away, Lula da Silva in Brazil was jailed first by his successor before returning to office. At 77, he is frailer than his younger days, due to undergoing hip surgery, slowed down a bit.

Another Speaker of Parliament in Canada, Paul Rota was forced to resign for inviting a former Nazi youth to the parliamentary chamber.

In his place temporarily, the most senior Member of Parliament from the party that wants to break up Canada, Bloc Quebecois took his seat until elections for his successor.

In the traditional Westminster system, the Speaker serves at the pleasure of the executive. Boris Johnson ejected Paul Bercow from the Speakership after he spoke too much against Brexit.

In 2021, everyone remembers how Rebecca Kadaga lost the Speakership to her deputy Jacob Oulanyah (RIP), but has resurrected in cabinet, one of the most active ministers. Last minute phone calls by the President to Members of Parliament tipped the scales away from her.