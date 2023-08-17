President Museveni commits gaffe at coffee summit; mixes up Nescafe with boiled milk

In one of the lighter moments at the Africa G-25 Coffee Summit, President Museveni spoke out extolling the virtues of coffee as a beverage, as a ritual among different tribes of friendship. He also talked about the abundant healthy attributes of the drink; it promotes digestion, it is a defence against cancer and other body malfunctions. Then he broke loose, “I drink Nescafe with my milk.”

The few attentive people began fidgeting in their seats. The President earlier had correctly identified the biggest marketing problems for Ugandan coffee. First, it is used as a blend. In the case of robusta, it is also associated with a high caffeine content used to moderate bulk supplies from bigger producers Brazil and Vietnam. Large coffee houses are unwilling to positively “brand” Ugandan coffee, because it is “insufficiently” scarce, and yet we don’t produce enough to exist as an “independent” market maker.

Brazil and Vietnam, even with falling production, dominate the global coffee market. Second is the dueling use of both high grade beans and low grade beans in soluble coffee. At the high end is the washed robusta bean processed by producers like Kaweri Coffee but also many small-scale farmers like myself, who wash their beans in the field and pulp them using hand operated pulpers, leaving most of the residue away and producing a cleaner cup.

In the Rwenzori and West Nile highlands, entire villages come together to operate motorized pulpers out of which producers like Bukhonzo Joint Coffee Producers have emerged. Big coffee houses like Nescafe, Maxwell, Folgers, Neuhaus dominate this market. They process specific mixed blends for distinct markets in Europe and North America. At the low end are the coffee blacks and sweepings also processed into soluble coffee, with lower end coffee distributed across Asia and some African countries.

This coffee is sometimes flavored, low in quality and even the coffee content itself is flavoured. To reduce the punch of its bad taste, Indian players like Tata and the Chinese serve it as a hot-milk beverage.

A few years ago, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija correctly levied punitive tariffs on soluble coffee to promote local coffee producers. Today, many supermarkets are slowly stocking more domestic coffee on the shelf. Arabica brands, single source Bugisu coffees are dominant. Unfortunately, pioneers like Good African Coffee have all but disappeared from the shelf. But in an encouraging nod for robusta producers, a few players have reached the shelf like Kibinge Coffee, produced in the coffee districts of Bukomansimbi and Sembabule. Recently, my neighbours in Kalangala begun a modest effort to sell “Ssese Kawa” coffee, grown, roasted and packed for the domestic market.

This virgin market tapping into slowly rising incomes may be the initial answer for robusta farmers selling in the East African Community, attracting the benefit of rising world prices and promoting value addition. That’s why in 2021, on the back of passing of the National Coffee Act, there was an outcry at creating a monopoly in the name of Pinnetti to continue this disadvantaging of Ugandan coffee and closing avenues of creating its brand distinction in the market based on established industry practices. Coffee brewing and roasting hardware is still expensive but the costs are moderating.

Around coffee, other mini-enterprises like honey or even milk products can be established to employ more of our people. Kenya is very protective of its domestic market and has not hesitated, even without sufficient cause, to shut out foreign goods if they hurt domestic producers.

In the audience were the mandarins from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, some of whom may be eager to pour the next cup of Nescafe and wash it down with milk. They simply need to equip government offices and State House with simple coffee brewing machines to replace the scourge of Nescafe served diligently by our diplomats in our embassies and foreign missions abroad.