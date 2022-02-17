Succession politics rages in the Presidential jet, Bank of Uganda and in the courts

I have found a salient point to agree with Andrew Mujuni Mwenda who recruited me to these pages almost 20 years ago on this subject that eats up too much newsprint, the incumbent sees himself on each presidential ballot as long as he lives.

President Museveni has been quite consistent on this topic. In 2012, he famously demurred a foreign journalist, CNN’s Amanpour, that he would always comply with the law. That was a record six years before he negotiated or signaled to the leadership in Parliament to remove the presidential age limit from the constitution, 12 years after presidential term limits were deleted from Article 105 of the Constitution. Of course, the 2005 amendments had been achieved on the back first of the 1989 amendments to Legal Notice No. 1 that extended the interim administration for five years and a little recorded further amendment of the Legal Notice in 1995 that extended NRM’s rule up until the May 1996 elections. In intelligence, or even artificial intelligence or any study of patterned behaviour, past conduct is often a good predictor of future conduct.

What the polity (the elite and elected officials) or even his comrades in the bush have failed to apprehend or appreciate is that the President sees in himself as the true identity of the Ugandan State.

At the helm of the State, he has dispersed, diluted and defrocked potential successors within his political party. This week there was a reminder of two once contenders, Amama Mbabazi who wisely has buried the hatchet with his boss and opened his regional rolodex he created first as ESO chief, then Minister of State for Regional Affairs before plunging full throttle on the front bench as Minister of Defence, Attorney General and later Prime Minister.

Amama rose so fast, it was hard to fathom that just three years later he was defrocked as Prime Minister and SG of the ruling party. His fall from grace put paid to rest the NRM tower, and even the party register was torn to shreds by his successor Justin Kasule Lumumba, an interesting demographic variant of both former Vice President Specioza Kazibwe who voted against presidential term limits as a member of PAFO in 2005. Her role has been eclipsed by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among.

But there was Amama back in his role as the boss’ understudy taking him around, no hard feelings at all. In presidential language, a picture speaks a thousand words. Images of the President addressing the Vice President or even the popular Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja are always at horse-length. Infact Nabbanja’s assets as Prime Minister are her biggest shortcomings, age, populism and candour. In short she is very predictable.

A very cautious Court of Appeal coram (Madrama, Mulyagonja, Mugenyi JJA) this week ruled that David Sejusa (formerly Tinyefuza), a roaring general now 68-years-old, was still in the UPDF. Seven years after being busted from Parliament (Henry Tumukunde now a land magnate and advocate) eating humble pie and returning home still has his fate in his boss’ hands.

He had earned a sympathetic ruling from now retired Judge of the High Court Margaret Oumo Oguli, a former director at the NRM Secretariat, granting him automatic discharge after the Commander-in-Chief refused to grant his request to retire by taking no action on his request.

The Appeals Court recommended a remand to the High Court to try the matter as an ordinary suit. Sejusa, now quiet somewhere, did not participate in the appeal. Miraculously the appellate court upheld all the findings of fact by Oguli but noted the non-response was not actionable under the judicial review rules relied upon by Sejusa in the High Court.

To round-up the week was an unanimous ruling by the Supreme Court handing back Crane Bank to Sudhir Ruparelia. Sudhir Ruparelia was accused of playing mature businessman in the hotly contested 2016 presidential election where Amama was left for the dead by the disruption of his financial networks and Kizza Besigye resurrected after his networks were disrupted ahead of the 2011 elections. Sudhir caught a very big break. The Central Bank owes him.

Like all decisions in Uganda mentioned in this article, they all start and end with the incumbent.