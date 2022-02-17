Prime

Succession politics rages in the Presidential jet, Bank of Uganda and in the courts

By  Karoli Ssemogerere

What you need to know:

  • In presidential language, a picture speaks a thousand words. Images of the President addressing the Vice President or even the popular Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja are always at horse-length.

I have found a salient point to agree with Andrew Mujuni Mwenda who recruited me to these pages almost 20 years ago on this subject that eats up too much newsprint, the incumbent sees himself on each presidential ballot as long as he lives. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.