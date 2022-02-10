Prime

The permanent arrival of the military into civilian discourse

By  Karoli Ssemogerere

What you need to know:

  • The wire-taps and now malware to tap into sensitive communications are non-intrusive. 

Rapid photo shots across the globe point to a growing public anxiety and distress over post-Covid-19 measures. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson fighting for his political life after an internal inquiry found he and his staffers had a hand in 20 parties at the height of Covid lockdowns including one party where staffers were told to bring their own booze. One of the parties was on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April 2021. This week demonstrators have paralysed Ottawa the Canadian capital sited at the confluence of Anglo-and Franco Canada.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.