The permanent arrival of the military into civilian discourse

Rapid photo shots across the globe point to a growing public anxiety and distress over post-Covid-19 measures. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson fighting for his political life after an internal inquiry found he and his staffers had a hand in 20 parties at the height of Covid lockdowns including one party where staffers were told to bring their own booze. One of the parties was on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April 2021. This week demonstrators have paralysed Ottawa the Canadian capital sited at the confluence of Anglo-and Franco Canada.

In New Zealand a standout in the pandemic with a record low 53 lives, demonstrators are outside parliament protesting vaccination mandates. And back in London, anti-vaxxers nearly mauled Labour Leader Keir Starmer forcing the Met Police to bundle him in a car and drive him away. Demonstrations are the anti-dote. The Americans haven’t had a big one after the big image dent on the world stage last year nearly disrupted the Electoral College’s tally in the US capitol.

More muscular actions on the military front. Coups are returning to the front page in Africa that had sworn off them in the 1990s in the third wave that ushered in democratic reforms, repealed the one-party state, term limited presidents. The juice that drove these reforms, foreign aid, debt relief and structural market adjustment reforms has lost context. Amidst global prosperity, many African states are falling back to type, crumbling economies, dilapidated infrastructure, corruption angst the sort that triggered pro-Zuma protests in South Africa last year.

On the heels of this is an increasing muscular solution to problem definition. The post Covid state of affairs has weakened regional and international institutions promoting diplomacy. The centre of action is no longer the United Nations or the Commonwealth (itself a faded icon of the past) or even the African Union. Ethiopia the home of the AU has found itself in the middle of armed conflict and the Prime Minister donning military fatigues to cheer up the frontlines.

Our neighbours DRC, Kenya and Tanzania are still operating on some form of Posse Commitatus, the US doctrine that limits the military from civilian law enforcement as we have continued the entry of the military in civilian affairs. Perhaps the only branch of government yet to receive active duty soldiers is the Judiciary.

This adaptation to the new military means a lot of sense like Rwanda and Uganda where two decades of peace-time actually mean barging into civil affairs is not only a political reality but also an economic safety net. RPF has long traded as Crystal Ventures. In Uganda the president has directed the Ministries of Health and Education only to engage the UPDF construction brigade in public works. Naads was the first to fall under military command, albeit of retired Army Officers under Gen Salim Saleh. After Naads, police, immigration, works, agriculture have rapidly adjusted their organisation cards as military men move up and down the hierarchy.

Militaries have other restrictions. Under the command and control mindset, orders are meant to be obeyed, even where they may be unlawful. In Uganda, torture is becoming a big topic at hands of the military corps. Uganda Law Society President on Tuesday was quoted in this newspaper stating the obvious, torture is becoming an image problem. In execution of functions essential to the survival to the state like intelligence, civilians and military persons approach their work differently. Civilians use both soft and hard technology. The wire-taps and now malware to tap into sensitive communications are non-intrusive. Pegasus has swept global communications with great effect. For the military intelligence gathering relies on technology but also rudimentary methods like torture to extract confessions, information or simply humiliate its subjects. We all know how far the Americans got with “water-boarding” an infamous drowning technique that made “kandooya” sound like breakfast cereal served with hot milk. Carrying arms, puts military in such cases at a decisive disadvantage in any confrontation seeking quick end rather than persuasion.

Mr Ssemogerere is an Attorney-At-Law and an Advocate