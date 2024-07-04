The President is right, Uganda must avoid the demographic trap

The official 2024 National Population and Housing Census is out. Ugandans are just 45.9 million people, even though most estimates put the population at 49 million people.

The population of the capital is almost static. With a lower population number, the President says Uganda has comfortably made it to the Lower Income economic bracket. That statement is bound to raise eyebrows.

Even with a reported 5.4 percent economic growth rate in the 2023/2024 financial year, the real economic data, that is barely reported, jobs created, new licensed projects, and the flip side, debt, market exits or even tax collections are in wide contrast with this assertion.

What Uganda is enjoying today, is a prolonged period of peacetime expansion that should be delivering closer to double digit growth rates. What is happening in the country?

First, the fertility rate is dropping fast. The census found the fertility rate at 4.4 children per woman of child bearing age. That is a drop from over 7 children per woman in 2000. It is important for the fertility rate to stabilise at this number rather than to continue dropping precipitously. First, this drop will lead to demographic contradictions as the share of the older population who need more social infrastructure grows.

Second, the tax base will also drop as the workforce who pay taxes in the formal sector cannot rise with a dropping population. Next door in Kenya is an idea of what happens when young people who will be supporting us in our old age, start to feel the state is cannibalising them through the tax system.

President William Ruto correctly conceded this point and dropped the presumption of income tax on every productive activity allowing exemptions from payroll deductions, a necessary step in improving social equity and allowing inter-generational transfer of wealth.

During the recent demonstrations, the accusations against the political elite that stuck were that the state was cannibalizing the young population transferring wealth from the broader population to the small political elite led by the President.

The census did not disclose new information in its report that there were more females than males in the population. This balance is healthy for future demographics. The one child policy in China that led to women obtaining abortions to produce male heirs has cast an inter-generational guilt that delivered short term prosperity alongside long term uncertainty. By 2100 China’s population will have shrunk to just 800 million of mostly old people.

Japan, Germany and most of Western Europe are already breathing the results of the 2.0 children policy. First, high taxes discourage reproduction per se, second, younger people also shy away from starting families because they are burdened with looking after their parents in old age. The United States after two decades of tightening immigration policies has begun feeling the strain of a very tight labour market, that in turn spurs more illegal immigration.

Between 2010 and 2020, America’s population was almost flat, growing just 20 million people, from 309 million people in 2010 to 333 million people in 2020. Inside the America, the “newer” states, the ones where Mr Donald Trump is likely to prevail, Florida, Texas and the rest of the sun belt are growing at the expense of the “older” states, the likes of New York, Pennsylvania and California which are shedding congressional seats each reapportionment each decade. Younger people driven by consumerism and a possibility of earning a living by a few clicks of a computer are abandoning the workforce for similar reasons, higher taxes.

In the president’s conversation with Ugandans, he correctly pointed out that a younger vibrant population is a key to social stability.

In Swahili, Budget day seemed to be a better day in the Swahili speaking countries of the East African Community. The optics were great. 49-year-old Tanzanian Minister of Finance Mwigulu Nchemba, “Waziri wa Feza na Mpango” delivered a cheery budget speech to an upbeat parliamentary chamber.

Zanzibar’s budget speech was delivered by a stand-in, the Minister for the Blue Economy and Fisheries who stood in for East Africa’s youngest finance minister, Dr Saada Mkuya, in similar terms. It wasn’t clear if she herself was on maternity leave! She had eliminated VAT on disability equipment and supports, a heads up again to progressive social policies.